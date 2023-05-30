Man fatally stabs himself in chest after row with girlfriend

Photo Courtesy of Freepik

A distressed 25 year old man fatally stabbed himself in the chest after a row with his girlfriend in Chon Buri, Thailand. Paramedics rushed to the scene, but the man’s injuries were too severe and he later died at Sattahip Naval Base Hospital.

The incident took place at around 9pm yesterday in a residence located in Soi Bon Kai 16, Sattahip, Chon Buri. Officials of the Sawang Rojana Thamma Sathan Foundation discovered the young man, identified as Pong (pseudonym), with a sharp knife embedded in his chest.

Despite receiving emergency medical attention at the scene, the young man struggled to breathe and was rushed to the nearby Sattahip Naval Base Hospital, where he tragically passed away reports Khaosod.

Neighbours who were interviewed about the incident said that Pong had been experiencing issues with his girlfriend, which led to him feeling deeply distressed. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

In related Chon Buri news, a foreign couple stumbled upon the dead body of a Thai man on Koh Larn while they were travelling on the island in Chon Buri province on Saturday, May 27. The mystery surrounding death has yet to be unravelled.

A Thai resident revealed on Facebook that he was enjoying Koh Larn beach when a foreign couple approached him, seeking assistance to contact police as they had found a corpse. The man did not understand the foreigners at first so they led him to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, he was confronted by a naked Thai man lying dead on the beach near the popular attraction called Pha Na Yak (Giant Face Cliff). The man said he was shocked and initially contacted National Institution for Emergency Medicine via 1669 instead of the police hotline 191. Read more on the story HERE.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.