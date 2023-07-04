Lost in Thailand: Desperate search for missing mum sends police on a mission

Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิพิทักษ์กาญจน์ สำนักงานใหญ่

The Royal Thai Police and search and rescue teams were dispatched to find a missing Thai mother who went missing three days ago in western Thailand. Locals stumbled upon her burned belongings near the Khwae Yai River in the central province of Kanchanaburi.

According to ThaiRath, the missing woman, Daran Pealoy, left her workplace at Kanchanaburi Rajabhat University in Kanchanaburi on June 30 and informed her family members that she would visit Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital to collect her hypertension medication.

The 58 year old travelled out of the university on her motorcycle. Then, disappeared and lost contact with her family.

Daran’s 36 year old niece, Nannicha Homhuan, filed a complaint about her missing aunt with the Mueang Kanchanaburi Police Station on July 1.

Media outlets and Facebook pages joined forces to spread awareness about Daran’s disappearance and aid the police in their search efforts.

Hope emerged on July 3 when residents of the Kaeng Sian sub-district in Kanchanaburi province voluntarily joined the search and discovered suspicious belongings near the Khwae Yai River. The burnt items included a handbag, perfume, powder, a ruler, a thumb drive, and an identification card, all confirmed to belong to Daran. However, her motorcycle remains undiscovered.

Jakkrit Pealoy, Daran’s son, shared with the media that the police urged patience while assuring him of their unwavering dedication to locating his missing mother.

This incident brings to mind a recent case of five individuals who went missing from their home in Nakhon Si Thammarat two months ago. The family tirelessly searched for them before seeking assistance from the police. CCTV footage later revealed that the missing individuals were residing together in Bangkok’s Lat Phroa district. The footage showed them leading ordinary lives and in good health. However, they vanished once their story gained traction on Thai social media.

On the night of July 5, the five individuals finally returned home.

Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, reported that one of the missing persons had received 400,000 baht from selling plots of land and had been travelling around after obtaining the money. Nonetheless, Big Joke emphasized that the police would continue their investigation to uncover the true circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the five individuals.