SAT-1: Suvarnabhumi Airport lounge launch hits a delay

The newly opened satellite terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, known as SAT-1, has seen limited activity in its lounges and day rooms due to a lack of international flights, according to Miracle Group, an operator of airport lounges and hotels.

The chairman of Miracle Group, Aswin Ingkakul, noted that large international airlines have not utilised the SAT-1 terminal as expected. Instead, the terminal has mainly been served by low-cost airlines, which operate primarily nighttime flights.

Opened in September last year, the new terminal increased the airport’s annual passenger capacity from 45 million to 60 million, as reported by Airports of Thailand (AOT).

Miracle Group invested over 150 million baht in facilities at SAT-1, spanning 3,000 square metres, to establish first-class and business-class lounges. They also planned to launch a 35-room transit hotel concurrently with the terminal’s opening, said Aswin.

“The lounges, which cater to passengers departing or transiting through international flights, have been underutilised, with as few as three to five visitors on certain days, contributing to a quiet atmosphere during daytime operations.

“The restriction that only passengers boarding flights at SAT-1 can access the terminal, coupled with the requirement for those returning to the main terminal to go through departure immigration again, has posed a significant challenge for business operations.”

Transit hotel

Due to low traffic, the opening of the transit hotel has been postponed. Miracle Group submitted a request to AOT to waive fees for the hotel, including rental fees until the situation improves.

Aswin emphasised the need for the airport to attract flights from major flag carriers, such as those from the Middle East, to operate at SAT-1. In addition to these projects, Miracle Group operates 13 other lounges, a 33-room transit hotel, and a food court at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Earlier this month, the company introduced a new day room service named Prime Sleep and Cafe by Miracle, featuring 25 rooms and connecting to gate 8 of Suvarnabhumi Airport, with an investment of 30 million baht. The new accommodation targets passengers on early morning flights and airline crews, offering amenities such as a coffee shop and private bathrooms in each room, with rates starting at 1,400 baht for a two-hour booking.

Aswin mentioned that AOT had invited him to discuss further investments in the remaining areas of SAT-1, but he currently has no plans to pursue new projects there.

At Don Mueang International Airport, which houses three lounges and two sleep boxes, the domestic terminal services have been moderate, contrasting with the stagnant situation at the international terminal.

The relocation of all Thai AirAsia X flights to Don Mueang in October is expected to increase traffic with more international flight customers, Aswin added. Business lounge operations at SAT-1 Terminal continue to face challenges, reported Bangkok Post.