Lopburi puts an end to macaque monkey business in new operation

Image courtesy of the Nation

The Thai authorities in Lopburi launched a new initiative to tackle the escalating issue of a burgeoning macaque population causing disturbances to tourists and locals alike in Mueang Lopburi’s old town.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in collaboration with Mueang Lopburi Municipality. They aim to capture, sterilise, and relocate between 800 to 1,000 long-tailed macaques to a designated zoo.

The operation started today and is scheduled to continue until June 15. As a prelude to this endeavour, a rehearsal yesterday evening yielded promising results, with 127 macaques successfully captured using specially designed cages placed strategically near the Manorah Market and the Chayowanit building.

Once captured, the macaques undergo a brief fasting period before being sedated, sterilised, weighed, and marked with tattoos for identification purposes. Subsequently, they are transferred to a spacious caged shelter located in the Pho Kao Ton area within the Mueang district.

This endeavour comes in response to mounting grievances from locals who have reported increasingly aggressive behaviour from the macaques, including incidents of food theft and attacks on tourists and locals.

The decision to relocate the macaques to a designated zoo follows discussions between authorities and residents on fostering a harmonious coexistence with the primates.

This isn’t the first attempt to mitigate the issue. A prior operation conducted from April 24 to 28 resulted in the capture and sterilisation of 288 macaques, all of whom were subsequently relocated to the zoo.

To bolster the latest effort, officials from various wildlife sanctuaries have been enlisted to support the municipality in capturing the rogue primates, reported The Nation.

As the operation unfolds, stakeholders remain hopeful that the concerted efforts will not only address the immediate concerns posed by the burgeoning macaque population but also pave the way for sustainable solutions to ensure the cohabitation of residents and wildlife in Lopburi.