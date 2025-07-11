Cambodian activist seeks Thai asylum after criticising government

A 37 year old Cambodian activist has sought refuge in Thailand, fearing for his safety after criticising the Cambodian government and military.

Em Piseth, leader of the Cambodian International Youth Network in Thailand, is being pursued by Cambodian police following a social media video mocking soldiers.

The video, drawing on information from a former soldier and associate, suggested that troops on the Thai-Cambodian border were undernourished and inadequately prepared for duty.

This provoked a strong reaction from Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, who accused Piseth of spreading misinformation and impersonating a military officer. Cambodian police later reported that his TikTok account had distributed misleading content, heightening concerns for his safety.

In a recent interview with the Bangkok Post, Piseth revealed that he has gone into hiding, joining a growing number of Cambodian dissidents in Thailand who fear retaliation.

“The clip was meant to amplify the suppressed voices of Cambodian troops. I don’t dare step outside. I fear for my life. Do you remember the former Cambodian MP who was killed in Bangkok?”

This comment refers to Lim Kimya, a 73 year old Cambodian-French national and former member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), who was murdered near Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Bangkok earlier this year.

The CNRP, once Cambodia’s main opposition party, was dissolved in 2017 after accusations of plotting to overthrow the government, widely seen as politically motivated.

Originally from Kompong Cham province, Piseth entered Thailand legally in 2020 and became an advocate for Cambodian migrant workers, many of whom face exploitation and abuse.

Over the past five years, he has been a vocal critic of the Phnom Penh regime, accusing it of suppressing dissent, manipulating elections, and permitting the exploitation of natural resources for elite gain at the cost of rural communities.

All of Piseth’s social media accounts have been closed. He is now applying for political asylum, hoping to find refuge in a third country such as the United States, Australia, or Canada. Despite his affection for Thailand, he fears facing a similar fate to other exiled Cambodian activists. His work permit has expired and cannot be renewed due to his legal status, reported Bangkok Post.

Piseth relies on a network of activists for food and basic supplies and is not seeking employment.

“I speak with my lawyer every day. Right now, I’m just trying to stay alive. One day at a time.”

Piseth urged the Thai public not to marginalise Cambodian migrant workers and expressed his gratitude for the support extended to workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. He voiced hope for peaceful resolutions to ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, which continue to affect local communities.