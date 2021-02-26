Long Buddhist holiday to see over 40 percent reduction in domestic tourism | The Thaiger

Thailand
Long Buddhist holiday to see over 40 percent reduction in domestic tourism
The long Buddhist festival holiday, which starts today, is set to see over a 40% reduction in domestic tourism. The Tourism and Transport Authority of Thailand has made the estimation which tallies around 1.09 million domestic trips, a number that is down 44% from last year’s Makha Bucha Day.
The 2nd wave of the Covid pandemicthis year has made potential tourists cautious about spending money, with the holiday forecasted to yield 3.9 billion baht. That number is 38% lower than the same period last year. Hotel occupancy rates are also expected to only be 50% of last year’s tally on average.
Other venues that are normally open for tourists on this holiday, such as the ancient Buddha’s footprint at Khao Khitchakut in Chanthaburi, have been closed out of fears for Covid spreading through mass gatherings. As one of the country’s top 10 religious events, it is indicative of how the 2nd wave has taken a toll on the country’s tourism. The event’s closing is attributed to the forecasted 74% drop in trips to Thailand’s northeastern region, otherwise known as Isaan. And, if there are less tourists, then there is less revenue. The cancellation is expected to decrease expenditures by 68% on average.
Meanwhile, the 2nd wave is also affecting airlines as Thai AirAsia has reported only 9.49 million passengers with an average load factor of 75% for 2020, posting a net loss of 4.76 billion baht with a total revenue of 16.3 billion baht.
Thai VietJet’s marketing manager says before the 2nd wave hit late last year, the airline was on the upswing, operating 120 domestic flights per day. Recently, top economic leaders have warned that Thailand’s tourism industry will fallout soon if it is not revived. The 60 plus year industry is in dire trouble with slow vaccine rollouts, country travel restrictions, and virus variants all being major factors in Thailand’s slow reopening of tourism.
With the vaccine set to be issued to tourism hotspots first, PM Prayut has stated that the government is mulling whether to allow tourists to skip quarantine requirements if they can show that they have received the Covid vaccine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Thailand’s passenger car sales drop by over 44% year-on-year
Thailand’s domestic car sales dropped by over 21% last month, with passenger car sales plummeting by over 44% year-on-year. The Bangkok Post reports that the resurgence of the Covid-19 virus late last year has affected consumer confidence and buying power. The sale of commercial vehicles is also down by 5.4% year-on-year.
Surasak Suthongwan from Toyota Motor Thailand, says people are worried about the second outbreak’s impact on employment prospects and the economy as a whole, which is putting them off buying cars. He says that the automotive sector is still trying to recover from the effects of the original outbreak of the virus and that other sectors, such as the tourism industry, are at a standstill.
“Those factors caused domestic car sales to drop and the company is closely monitoring the economic situation and the pandemic.”
Toyota has a 32.2% share of the domestic market and domestic sales this month are also expected to be affected by the ongoing crisis. However, the automotive firm says it expects the government’s stimulus campaigns will help the economy and give consumer spending a boost.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government’s tourism co-payment scheme riddled with alleged fraud
The government’s tourism co-payment scheme has been allegedly riddled with fraud after almost 1,000 business operators have been reported for taking advantage or outright cheating the system.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has lodged a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division involving businesses cheating the We Travel Together or Rao Tiew Duay Kan, campaign.
448 hotels and 486 vendors nationwide, mostly in the southern provinces are accused of swindling 1.7 billion baht from the scheme, by using tricks such as paying people to sign up for the scheme so the cheaters could profit. The issue first came to light in Chaiyaphum, where such tricks were discovered by those wishing to get free money.
But it is unclear how to prevent those from wanting to take advantage of the scheme from doing so. The CSD is working with Krungthai Bank to fix loopholes that would allow people to cheat the scheme, which allows participants to pay only 60% of normal hotel room fares, making the government pay the rest.
Tourists also receive a 600 baht e-voucher for other spending from Friday to Sunday and 900 baht from Monday to Thursday. The government also helps pay 40% of the price of air tickets, up to 3,000 baht per person. So far, 3.5 million people have signed up for the scheme since its commencement in July of 2020.
Meanwhile, economic leaders in Thailand are issuing dire warnings that the 60 year old tourism industry in the country is about to collapse if something isn’t done immediately. But the Covid-19 vaccination programme along with other obstacles that have prevented Thailand from reopening this year, seem to point towards the window of opportunity for saving the economy this year, as closing quickly.
Such new research has shown that this year may be worse than last year for businesses as most that are left standing, have used up the last bit of savings or financial aid with no end in sight to their financial woes.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai industry leaders are warning that if tourists don’t return soon, the economy will soon collapse with daunting consequences. And, as the Covid-19 vaccination programme is slow to take off, the window is closing for this year to make any kind of substantial recovery through reopening the country.
Just this week, an opposition MP drew the government’s attention to the loss of 250 billion baht a month to the country’s economy caused primarily by the stall in tourism. Even PM Prayut has stated that this year’s economic challenge is immense.
Foreign tourism accounts for 20% of Thailand’s GDP but also dumps money into the hands of Thais who fall into the low socioeconomic category. Government subsidies and new industries have proven that they cannot replace in providing what the tourism sector has done for the economy.
But the Thai government has insisted on placing the health of its people over the economy as it joins other nations in the experimental game of balancing new virus variants with vaccine expectations. The lack of data on the newly rolled out vaccination campaigns has placed governments worldwide in a conundrum as they attempt to deal with the pandemic while financially bleeding out.
The President of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, is sounding the alarm by pointing to the country’s 60 year old tourism industry infrastructure as on the brink of death.
Marisa estimates that, already, 50% of the hotels in Thailand are closed indefinitely while the rest are going to extreme lengths to minimise losses. Those hotels who are left, have been placing employees on minimum wages, required time off and allowing them to live inside their places of work.
She warned that this year’s situation is even graver than last year’s as businesses have already used up financial reserves with no firm end in sight for when money will start to trickle in again.
‘When we seek loans, banks always request our business plan or the period we can earn a profit, but under these circumstances, hotels don’t really have a clue when the business will get back to normal. ‘We need support from the government, or else we could see the whole tourism industry collapse before things get back to a better shape.’
The Bank of Thailand still maintains that the country will see over 5 million tourists this year, but The National Economic and Social Development Council is suggesting a much lower number of only 3.2 million visitors.
The Kasikorn Research Centre is warning that tourism may not return to Thailand this year, making the economy continue to rely on government supports.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket holds vaccine administration rehearsal as it waits for green light
Australia sets worldwide precedent by passing pay‐to‐play legislation for social media giants
Chon Buri zoo invites people to vote on baby hippo’s name – VIDEO
Surveys show Thailand still one of the top holiday choices post-pandemic
Long Buddhist holiday to see over 40 percent reduction in domestic tourism
Jailed former politicians await outcome of bail hearing
Police investigate “offensive” posts on Facebook pages of jailed activists
Lady Gaga offers US $500,000 reward for stolen bulldogs
PM to receive AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
Day trip to Bangkok’s closest island – Koh Si Chang | VIDEO
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
Thailand News Today | Pollies in jail, Covid originated in Thailand? | Feb 25
Canadian Embassy to help Thailand recruit English teachers
Police officer arrested for allegedly stealing grenade launcher and other weapons
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket
Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
- Crime3 days ago
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok restaurants to be allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm