Lightning strikes three farmers in eastern Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Three farmers were struck by lightning while toiling on a farm in Huay Yai Phrom Community in Sri Racha district last Friday, February 9.

According to the Sri Racha Police Station, the calamity unfolded around 5pm as an unexpected thunderstorm engulfed the area. The victims, identified as 45 year old Somchai, 40 year old Nongnuch and 18 year old Nattapong were tending to their vegetable harvest when tragedy struck.

The bolt’s ferocity left the trio scorched and in a state of shock from the powerful surge. Locals swiftly sprang into action, rushing the injured farmers to Sri Racha Hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the severity of their injuries, the hospital provided a glimmer of hope, assuring concerned onlookers that the victims were in stable condition and on the path to recovery, reported Pattaya Mail.

Authorities issued a warning in the wake of the shocking incident, urging the public to exercise extreme caution during thunderstorms. With lightning’s unpredictable nature posing a grave threat, they advised against outdoor activities and implored individuals to seek refuge in sturdy structures or vehicles. They cautioned against proximity to metal objects, trees, and water sources, underlining the paramount importance of safety amidst the storm.

In related news, on December 3 last year, a 25 year old man was electrocuted in an abandoned rental room. Thepprathan Kamjornklang met his untimely death in the Nongprue sub-district, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province, an incident that has sent shockwaves through the community.

Follow us on :













At approximately 11.30am, Pattaya law enforcement was alerted about an electrocution at a building located near the Mapprachan reservoir. The police, along with rescue workers, responded swiftly to the call, only to discover the lifeless body of Thepprathan sprawled on the ground in front of a deserted rental room.

In other news, in November last year, a disabled woman was electrocuted in Sam Khok, Pathum Thani province after touching an electric pole. The incident happened as the 46 year old woman was returning from a local shop where she had purchased an energy drink.