Thailand
Lat Phrao malls insist they are not the source of new Covid clusters
Central Plaza Lat Phrao, Imperial World, and Union Mall located (mostly) in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, deny they are the malls the CCSA was referring to on Wednesday when the CCSA said there was a Covid cluster from a mall. The confusion stems from the fact that the CCSA did not specify which mall was responsible for the cluster.
The Lat Phrao malls are referring to the CCSA’s daily press briefing that said how the 48 infection clusters discovered in Bangkok recently are being monitored closely, including the new cluster found at a Lat Phrao mall, although she left the mall in question to up to the viewer’s imagination.
In response, the Central Plaza Lat Phrao Facebook wrote a post proclaiming they were not the source of the mall cluster. They said their mall had been following strict protocols, including having a “big clean” daily, as well as taking other precautions.
Opposite to Central, the Union Mall, left its own Facebook post that also says they are not the mall in question. They maintain that they had a 15 day closure for “disinfection and cleanup”. They also say they were told by the Chatuchak district office that the district did not have a new cluster. Imperial world Lat Phrao also denied it was the source of the cluster. The Imperial World Lat Phrao argues that they are not even in the Lat Phrao district, but part of the Wang Thong Lang district. Thus, the mall-whodunnit currently remains unsolved.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a live stream
Police arrested a 31 year old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a Canadian woman while she was recording a live stream video near Bangkok’s Lumpini Park. In the video, a man runs up from behind the woman and appears to reach his hand below her waist.
The woman made a post on Twitter after the incident saying she was going to file a police report…
I’m not streaming tomorrow. Going to police to report the incident that happened this afternoon. It’s gonna be traumatic but I must to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other girls. Or anyone else! Thanks for all your support today and your love!
Police investigated and reviewed surveillance camera footage. Officers arrested Jedsada Phopong, who is homeless, near Lumpini Park.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
American suspect in Bangkok kidnap for ransom case arrested at airport
Police arrested an American man, another suspect in the kidnap for ransom case in Bangkok, at the Suvarnabhumi Airport just as he was preparing to leave the country. 38 year old Matthew Wilson is the tenth suspect to be arrested for alleged involvement in the abduction of a Taiwanese businessman after a failed business deal. Other suspects include 2 other American men, said to be former US Marines, and 3 senior Thai police officers.
Back in March, a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in broad daylight from the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area off Sukhumvit Road. Reports say he went to the restaurant to “resolve” a disagreement over the 93 million baht sale of rubber gloves. Apparently, the businessman had sold a large amount of gloves for around million baht, but the quality was much lower than expected. The businessman’s family say the kidnappers demanded US$3 million for his release.
The abduction at the restaurant was caught on CCTV cameras. Wilson allegedly was involving in restraining the businessman at the restaurant and forcefully taking him out to another place, according to Crime Suppression Division commander Suwat Sangnum. Wilson now faces charges for illegal assembly, attempted murder, extortion and abduction for ransom.
Police say Wilson had just entered immigration at the airport, preparing to board a flight out of Thailand, when he was arrested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai Brewers Association asks for reprieve from alcohol ban
Yesterday, the Thai Brewers Association delivered a petition to the CCSA and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration asking them to reverse the ban of alcohol sales in restaurants, bars as the ban has been harmful to their businesses and they have not been given any other options.
The statement reads:
The Thai Brewers Association truly understands the goodwill and purpose of Public Health agencies that the alcohol sales ban is implemented to control the spread of the Covid-19…However, the Association is deeply concerned about the survival of entrepreneurs and employees involved in the severely affected alcohol business, directly and indirectly as Bangkok has put the measure into effect for more than 45 days.
But it appears that the number of Covid-19 infections has not decreased. New clusters have been found from markets, construction camps, factories, and other sites unrelated to the sales of alcoholic beverages. It is reported that the main clusters at the beginning of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 were not caused by alcohol, even the Thonglor cluster. The final investigations have already proved that the origins of the cluster are due to the illegal operation of the night business
The Thai Brewers Association proposed the following policies to help their businesses:
- Ease the measure to legally sell alcohol for consumption at stores like restaurants and small bars, especially open-air, with intensive screening and social distancing measures conducted by the Ministry of Public Health.
- Delay the enforcement of the prohibition of alcohol sales via electronic channels as well as ease the enforcement of buying alcohol for takeaway under Section 32 of the Alcohol Control Act to allow the entrepreneurs to recommend and sell their products through online channels. The age restriction and customer screenings must still be implemented in accordance with the law.
- Allow small entrepreneurs to delay the VAT and social security payments as well as allow importers of alcoholic beverages to pay excise and import taxes in installments in order to alleviate the financial liquidity crisis.
- Consider the Covid-19 proactive screening and vaccine allocation among the groups of restaurants, pubs, and bar operators. Due to the current implementation of the alcohol sale ban and the closure of entertainment venues, the concerned professionals are, therefore, considered a high-risk group that the government has to urgently take action against in order for the economy to operate properly.
The association pleaded with the CCSA and the BMA to empathise with their plight and to consider the remedies the association proposed.
There are over 300 small businesses currently running craft beer type establishments in Bangkok. It’s estimated the alcohol ban has cost small businesses 150 million baht a month.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
