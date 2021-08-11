Phuket
Phuket Town Fresh Market closed for 1 week for Covid-19
Following an outbreak of Covid-19 infections, officials have closed down the Phuket Town Fresh Market 1 and surrounding area for 1 week as well as the Downtown Plaza market for 11 days until August 22. The decision to close the markets stems from a cluster last Wednesday where 27 Covid-19 infections were uncovered at the market, which pushed Phuket to a record 65 Coronavirus infections that day.
The order from Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is in effect from today until August 17, barring all people from entering or exiting the area, except for emergency medical staff and vehicles, food and gas deliveries.
The decision to restrict the area around the Phuket Town Fresh Market 1 and the Downtown Plaza was initially made by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee on Monday to try to contain a rash of Covid-19 infections and passed to the governor to enact the provincial order Tuesday.
12 checkpoints, manned by officials from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Phuket City Police, and Phuket City Municipality, will be set up around the contained area which spans Ranong Road, Soi Phuthorn, and Bangkok Road. RT-PCR tests and antigen test kits will also be dispatched to the area for the Phuket Public Health Office and Phuket City Municipality to test local residents there.
The municipality will use the lockdown time to thoroughly sanitise the whole market and will deliver supplies and food for people quarantined in the area. Previous restrictions about 2 weeks ago closed Central Festival and asked for markets to enforce social distancing at other markets to allow only one person for every 4 square meters.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket Town Fresh Market closed for 1 week for Covid-19
Kratom legalised, over 8,000 people will have charges cleared
Top 5 family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui
How to enter Thailand during Covid
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11
Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
Heavy rain causes flash flood in Surat Thani
List of SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Kanchanaburi bridge closure isolates Ban Wang Ka village
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
CCSA confirms 100,000 Covid patients in home isolation in Bangkok
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
- Crime4 days ago
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
- Thailand4 days ago
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
- Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
- News4 days ago
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists