Laos Covid-19 cases rise as migrant workers return from Thailand

Covid-19 cases in Laos has spiked, reportedly due to migrant workers returning home from Thailand, bringing the virus with them. In Thailand’s latest wave of infections over the past several months, many of the workers had lost their jobs while others returned to their home country to flee from lockdown restrictions at construction camps and factories, primarily in Bangkok.

Covid-19 infections have remained low in Laos. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Laos has reported 2,469 Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, with most cases reported over the past 3 months. All but 60 of the cases have been reported since April 20.

Laos reported 56 new cases on Tuesday with 44 of them involving workers who returned from Thailand, according to the Vientiane Times.

Daily new Covid-19 cases in Laos

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

