Pathum Thani governor donates 3 months’ salary to help residents during pandemic

The governor of Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, is donating 3 months of his salary to support the community as Covid-19 cases rise. An announcement was recently made on a Facebook page run by the provincial government saying governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum donated his salary to help Pathum Thani residents. A Covid-19 hotline has been set up to help those who need assistance during the pandemic.

Reports do not mention how much the governor makes each month, but Nation Thailand notes that the highest salary for a provincial governor in Thailand is 76,800 baht, not including personal allowance.

In the latest and most severe wave of the virus, Pathum Thani has reported 10,404 Covid-19 cases since April 1. In the province today, 229 new cases were reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, ranking in the top 10 provinces with the highest new Covid-19 cases.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

