Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

An investigation into alleged land encroachment near Khao Yai National Park has widened, targeting high-profile properties in Pak Chong district, including Rancho Charnvee Resort and Country Club, owned by the family of Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader and Thailand’s Interior Minister.

The probe, led by an advisory committee to the agriculture minister, inspected three sites in the district on Tuesday, February 18, uncovering potential land use violations.

“This is not related to politics. We are performing a preliminary inspection to see if there was a purchase and sale of land made with a legal title deed,” said Thanadol Suwannarit, an adviser to the agriculture minister, clarifying the investigation’s objective.

At the first site, the popular Art Tree Cafe Khao Yai, investigators found the business operating on land designated for agriculture by the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO), where commercial enterprises are prohibited. Officials ordered the cafe’s closure.

The second location, Toscana Valley Golf Course, was found to be legally owned, covering approximately 2,000 rai near Khao Yai National Park. However, concerns were raised about the land title deed, reportedly issued from Nor Kor 3 land ownership papers meant for residents of the Lam Takhong self-help settlement area.

The committee will verify whether the title was issued legally, as the area has been designated as a land reform zone by ALRO.

Photo courtesy of Golfsavers.com

The investigation also extended to Rancho Charnvee Resort and Country Club, linked to Anutin’s family.

“The land was obtained legally with a title deed, but we must check the timeline of its issuance and whether any part of the land is located in the ALRO land reform area.”

The investigation’s findings will be submitted to a committee chaired by the ALRO secretary-general for review.

Meanwhile, Polapee Suwanchwee, a Bhumjaithai MP for Nakhon Ratchasima, criticised the investigation, claiming it could harm Pak Chong’s investment value and accused Thanadol of political harassment.

“I question whether what Thanadol is doing aligns with his duties. It was political harassment, beginning with distributing false information to discredit others.”

The committee plans to investigate three more high-profile sites as the probe into land use violations continues, potentially affecting influential political figures and high-value properties in the region, reported Bangkok Post.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

