Thailand

Lamborghini driver scrambles from scene of egg seller crash

Published

 on 

Photo via ทนายคลายทุกข์

A Thai woman has sought the help of a lawyer to help track down a reckless foreigner who crashed his Lamborghini into her pickup truck full of eggs worth nearly 200,000 baht before he scrambled from the scene, leaving a Thai man to take the blame.

Kamlai Sisaengchan had just picked up 1,400 trays of eggs, worth 190,000 baht, when she was hit by the luxury car on September 10 at 5.45am on Petchakasem Road in the Phetchaburi province.  The sports car also careered into another vehicle at the scene of the accident.

The 33 year old did not see the driver of the blue Lamborghini with a registration plate ก9999 because she was taken to hospital immediately after the accident to check for her injuries. However, a Thai man, Apiwat Uttama, stepped forward and contacted the police, accepting full responsibility for the crash.

Apiwat offered 6,000 baht toward Kamlai’s hospital bill and another 100,000 baht for the scrambled eggs. Kamlai refused because the eggs were worth 90,000 baht more than the offer.

Apiwat refused to pay the full amount and told her if she did not accept the 100,000 baht offer she would have to wait for the car insurance to payout.

Kamlai then received footage of the crash which revealed that a foreigner in a green shirt was the driver of the sports car and not the Thai man. It later emerged that Apiwat works as a security guard for the foreign man.

Kamlai handed the CCTV footage of the accident to a lawyer, Pongpruit Sutthikun, and asked for help to track down the foreigner.

Pongpruit informed the media that he filed a complaint against the foreigner and the Thai man at Mueng Phetchaburi Police Station.

Pongpruit added that the Thai man could be charged with Section 172 of the Criminal Law: Whoever gives any false information concerning a criminal offence to the public prosecutor, inquiry official, or any official investigating criminal cases shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 4,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: Thairath

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

Trending