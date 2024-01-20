Knife-wielding Thai man sends tourist running for his life in Chon Buri

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:25, 20 January 2024| Updated: 15:26, 20 January 2024
174 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of BNN

A knife-wielding Thai man was caught on CCTV attempting to attack a tourist on Soi Na Jomtien 20 yesterday morning, January 19 in Chon Buri.

The confrontation began with the tourist inquiring about the location of a beer shop from a local woman and her friends. The group offered to fetch the beer for him, but before the kind gesture could materialise, a Thai man on a motorcycle roared onto the scene.

The unidentified local, seemingly determined to make a quick buck, insisted on selling the beer himself at a staggering price of 200 baht per bottle. Faced with this aggressive proposition, the tourist made a swift exit.

However, the Thai man reappeared, brandishing a knife. Faced with the looming threat, the tourist had no choice but to flee for his life. Thankfully, the entire incident was caught on a surveillance camera mounted at Soi Na Jomtien 20.

Related news

It was the quick thinking of the local woman, who initially engaged in conversation with the tourist, that brought this alarming incident to the attention of the media.

As of now, the fate of the foreign tourist remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether he has reported the incident to the police. This incident adds to the growing concern of threats faced by foreigners in Thailand, reported BNN.

In a separate incident, two Vietnamese tourists were apprehended in Bangkok for a series of pickpocketing and theft incidents targeting foreign tourists at popular temples across the city. A Japanese tourist also fell prey to a bag snatch at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, leading to the arrest of the criminals armed with a card swiping machine and a cutter knife.

Thai police stress the importance of vigilance among foreign tourists, especially at well-known tourist attractions. The need for heightened awareness is crucial as these incidents continue to cast a shadow on the safety of visitors in Thailand.

Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.