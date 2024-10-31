Knicker-fetish thief targets black and pink panties in Pathum Thani

Photo via MGR Online

Police officers are on the hunt for a man with a ladies’ knicker fetish, specifically targeting black and pink ones. The kinky suspect, who has been travelling by pickup truck, has been stealing underwear from residents in the central province of Pathum Thani.

One of the victims, 35 year old Sukanda Kaewkanya, filed a complaint at Sam Khok Police Station after her bras, worth about 2,300 baht, were stolen from her home in the Kritsana 2 village in the Sam Khok district of Pathum Thani province on October 27.

Sukanda explained that she returned home in the morning after finishing her night shift. She washed her bras and hung them outside her home to dry, then rested after work. When she left the house again around 7am, she discovered that eight of her bras disappeared.

Sukanda asked her neighbour to check the security cameras for her. In the CCTV footage, a black pickup truck is seen arriving at the village at around 5.15am, parking outside Sukanda’s home. The driver then got out and stole her bras, including five black and three pink ones.

According to Sukanda, the man checked several homes in search of underwear but only stole items in pink or black. Sukanda spoke with other victims in the area and found they, too, had only lost pink and black underwear.

Police officers are now working to obtain more CCTV footage to help track down the suspect’s vehicle and arrest him.

In a related incident, a bizarre underwear theft was reported in the eastern province of Rayong in July. In that case, the thief disguised himself as a woman, wearing a skirt, blouse, and wig to commit the crime.

Another odd theft made headlines on October 12 when a Thai man was caught on CCTV stealing flipflops and masturbating with them at an apartment in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. This man is suspected of involvement in multiple previous incidents in the province.

Another underwear theft was reported in the same month. The female victim filed a complaint against a man who sniffed her underwear in front of her and then returned it before leaving the scene. This suspect was also identified as the person who stole a mobile phone from a Russian woman at the beginning of September.