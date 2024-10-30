Kind Thai couple share burden with unemployed job seeker (video)

Photo via TikTok/ @aomratsami99

A benevolent Thai couple in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima offered help and support to an unemployed man who walked four days from his home province in search of work, even though the couple had just lost their jobs too.

The Thai woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, shared the video when she and her husband met the unemployed man on her TikTok account, @aomratsami99, on Friday, October 25. In the video, the couple is seen stopping on the roadside to speak with the man who was walking in the heat of the day.

Advertisements

The woman shared the story of the man in the caption in the video. She revealed that the man travelled by foot from his home province in the Isaan province of Buriram, and his destination was a market in the Kabin Buri district in the central province of Prachin Buri.

The couple met the man while he was walking along the Wang Nam Khiao Road. He revealed to the couple that he had a friend working in the Buddha statue factory in Kabin Buri district and searched for him, hoping to secure a job there.

The distance between the two provinces is over 230 kilometres. The man had been walking for four days before meeting with the couple, and he would have to walk for a few more days if they did not help him.

Little things mean a lot.

According to the couple, the man had no water, food, money, mobile phone, or valuables. He carried only a backpack, an identification card, and a small bottle of soy sauce.

Advertisements

The man revealed that he sold his mobile phone for 15 baht to buy the soy sauce. He consumed drops of soy sauce when he was hungry and scavenged leftover water from bottles found in roadside rubbish bins.

The couple invited the man to accompany them and dropped him off at the market in Kabin Buri’s city centre. They bought him a meal, some watermelon, and two bottles of water. They also gave him 500 baht in cash and shared their contact information before parting ways.

The woman informed her followers that she shared the video not to solicit donations for the man, as he did not even have a bank account, but to seek out his friends or anyone who might know him. She hoped they could offer him a job and provide updates on his situation.

The couple expressed concern for the man, fearing he might not find his friend or any employment. They also responded to other TikTok users in the comments section, stating that they wished they could provide more assistance, but they too had recently lost their jobs.

Thai netizens praised the couple for their kindness and sacrifice. Many wished the man good luck and success in finding a job, while others extended their best wishes to the couple in securing new employment for themselves.