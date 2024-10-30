Phuket tourism revenue poised to exceed 2019 levels

Picture courtesy of Achadthaya Chuenniran

Tourism revenue in Phuket is on track to surpass the 2019 figures, with visitor numbers approaching pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, as revealed by Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourist Association.

“Phuket has now transformed into a destination for quality tourists, as total spending of tourists has risen above the amount recorded in 2019 despite the overall number of visitors falling slightly.”

Data from the Department of Tourism indicates that the island generated 246 billion baht (US$7.3 billion) in revenue from visitors in the first half of this year. With anticipated spending of 50 billion baht (US$1.5 billion) monthly during the peak months of November and December, the full-year revenue target of 500 billion baht (US$14.8 billion) seems within reach.

Phuket is set to receive more direct flights in the year’s final quarter. These include debut routes from Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday; Kolkata and Chennai, India on Monday; and Siem Reap, Cambodia on Tuesday. Furthermore, alongside existing direct flights from Riyadh, new connections from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, are scheduled to start on December 2, Thanet said.

“There will be quite a lot of direct flights from many airlines to Phuket this year. It is good news for our people and local businesses.”

Projections suggest the total tourist count for this year will range between 13 million and 14 million, closely mirroring 2019’s figures. Last year, approximately 11 million visitors arrived in Phuket.

Chinese tourists remain the largest group, with Russian and Indian travellers following. While the European and Australian markets have seen growth, the increase in tourist numbers has been modest.

Thanet expressed optimism about Phuket reaching new milestones next year, with international events such as the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025. This contemporary art festival will span from November 2025 to April 2026.

Meanwhile, Phuket governor Sopon Suwannarat welcomed Masazumi Gotoda, governor of Tokushima prefecture in Japan, along with representatives from nine companies. Their discussions centred on a memorandum of understanding concerning trade and tourism between the two regions, reported Bangkok Post.

Masazumi Gotoda highlighted Tokushima’s unique natural and cultural attractions, including the Iya Valley and the Awa Odori Dance Festival.

“This discussion is an important step in building good relations in terms of tourism and promoting local culture.”