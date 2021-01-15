Kanchanaburi governor orders all hotels in the province to close immediately | The Thaiger

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Kanchanaburi governor is issuing an order to immediately close all hotels, resorts and other accommodations, excluding those operating as local quarantine facilities. Hotels that currently have guests can continue to operate until the guests check out, but new guests are not allowed.

Kanchanaburi is a tourist destination that draws in large groups of travellers. Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Poomsawat says the order is imposed to limit the virus spread from other parts of the country.

Hotels that still have guests must give a list of their names to the local administration. Hotels must make sure that social distancing and disease control measures are strictly followed within the property.

Those who fail to comply with the order may be punished with 1 year in prison or a fine up to 100,000 baht or both under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act as well as 2 years in prison or a fine up to 40,000 baht under the Emergency Decree.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.