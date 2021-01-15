Travelling in Thailand, Covid and Mor Chana | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Travelling in Thailand, Covid and Mor Chana | VIDEO
For people travelling around Thailand at the moment there is still quite a lot of confusion and misinformation about where you can travel to and additional restrictions on travel. We’ll continue to publish any updates to this information at thethaiger.com
For people travelling out of Red Zones… that includes Bangkok…. to other parts of the country that are lower-risk zones – organge, yellow and green – there are a number of precautions in place.
How these precautions are applied in practice is sometimes up to the local governors and officials and also sometime up to you with advisories about your behaviour when you arrive at your destinations
In Phuket, for example, if you want to travel from Bangkok to the island, officially there are restrictions on your travel, documented in a 3 page announcement last weekend. There was talk of a 14 day self quarantine being in place.
This week the Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced that travellers will not have to do a 14 day quarantine if they travel from Bangkok, except from four high risk areas in the capital
40 arrested in a suspected gambling house in Nonthaburi
Last night, police raided a house in Nonthaburi and arrested 40 people for allegedly gambling.
According to the deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau, 33 are Thais and 7 are migrant workers of the casino. The officials also confiscated decks of cards of the Dragon-Tiger game, plastic chips and some cash as evidence.
During the raid, the migrant workers allegedly revealed that the gambling operations at the home had only been going on for 2 days and that the owner planned to move it to other locations.
Police have been cracking down on gambling after the Covid-19 outbreak at a Rayong gambling den in line with the PM’s order made last week to shut down the illegal venues and tracking down “influential figures.”
SOURCE: National Thailand
Former finance minister proposes legalisation of gambling
With Covid-19 cases linked to some illegal gambling dens, causing a headache for health officials trying to track down elusive gamblers to contain the virus, the former Finance Minister floated the idea to legalise gambling.
The former Finance Minister and current leader of the Kla Party, Korn Chaitkavanich, claims legalising gambling will help contain the spread of Covid-19. He also hinted that it will gain more tax revenue. If it’s legalised, gamblers will spend their money in legal casinos that pay taxes, drawing in more money the government can use for public improvements, he says.
The Royal Thai Police spokesperson insists police are pursuing legal action against owners of the illegal gambling dens. Interior Minister Anuphong Paojinda has also told provincial governors to suppress illegal gambling dens and take responsibility if more gambling dens are found.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Kanchanaburi governor orders all hotels in the province to close immediately
To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Kanchanaburi governor is issuing an order to immediately close all hotels, resorts and other accommodations, excluding those operating as local quarantine facilities. Hotels that currently have guests can continue to operate until the guests check out, but new guests are not allowed.
Kanchanaburi is a tourist destination that draws in large groups of travellers. Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Poomsawat says the order is imposed to limit the virus spread from other parts of the country.
Hotels that still have guests must give a list of their names to the local administration. Hotels must make sure that social distancing and disease control measures are strictly followed within the property.
Those who fail to comply with the order may be punished with 1 year in prison or a fine up to 100,000 baht or both under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act as well as 2 years in prison or a fine up to 40,000 baht under the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
