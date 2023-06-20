Kabin Buri shop owner finds fortune in ancient tree, wins 500,000 baht in lottery

PHOTO: Khaosod

A larb food shop owner in Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province, reported good luck from an enormous takian tree in a private plot of land after scooping 500,000 baht (US$14,400) with 30 winning lottery tickets. The owner plans to visit the tree to ask for more lucky numbers, confident in receiving good fortune in the upcoming draw on July 1.

Today, news emerged of the shop owner claiming good fortune from a 13-metre long takian tree that requires two people to embrace it. The tree lies in a private land plot in the old town area of Kabin Buri. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous due to the tree’s location in known acquaintances’ property, recently won the fourth prize in the lottery, totalling 10 tickets, and 20 tickets with the last two digits correct.

The shop owner visited the takian tree to ask for lucky numbers and made a vow that if she won the lottery, they would return to pay respects and relocate the tree to create merit at a nearby temple. Upon their return, they purchased 30 lottery tickets from a vendor who had visited their shop and later discovered they had won 500,000 baht in prizes on June 16. The winnings were collected at the Bank of Thailand, KhaoSod reported.

Following the win, the owner returned to the tree to report the good fortune and plan for relocating the takian to the temple soon. During the ceremony, the owner noticed the number 35 and intends to return before the next draw to ask for more lucky numbers. At the same time, neighbours who heard the news brought their own candles to ask for lucky numbers in the upcoming draw. The shop owner received phone calls from eight acquaintances coming to the shop to request their own lucky numbers, confident of the ongoing good fortune from the takian tree.

