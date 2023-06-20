Thai singer Nhum Kalaa addresses marriage, child neglect and financial rumours on Facebook Live

Picture courtesy of Siamdara Facebook

Thai musician Nhum Kalaa admitted fault and explained his side of the story surrounding his marriage status and rumours concerning neglect of his child and financial matters, during a live broadcast on Facebook.

Nhum Kalaa explained that he has been separated from his wife, Joon, for two years and moved away to live with his mother. They had discussed divorce on several occasions, with the latest consensus being to try and settle all matters by the end of the month. However, he declined to provide further details about their pending divorce or their family life, reported KhaoSod.

Addressing rumours that he spent money on other women, Nhum Kalaa denied ever handling the money from his concerts and entertainment work. He said…

“Since I moved out two years ago, all the money I earned from concerts and entertainment work has never passed through my hands. One-hundred percent of the income has been sent directly to Joon’s house.”

Concerning the allegations of not having time for his child, he clarified that during his days off, he spends time with his child and will continue to do so under any circumstances. He apologised for disappointing his fans and said…

“Thank you very much to everyone.”

Joon Penchulee also reacted to the situation via a social media post.

“Thank you, everyone, for your support. I can’t reply to everyone, but the truth is the truth. Regardless of whether others know or not, we know in our hearts what is right or wrong. Let’s move on, and I will live a happy life with my child.”

