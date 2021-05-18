Sniffer dogs trained to detect Covid-19 in Bangkok communities

Specially trained dogs will soon be deployed on the streets of Bangkok to sniff out cases of Covid-19 infection. Led by volunteers, the dogs will screen communities in the capital in the latest initiative to fight the resurgence of the virus. Nation Thailand reports that the project is being run by the Faculty of Veterinary Science at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

Juti Krairiksh, Social Development and Human Security Minister, says so far, 6 Labrador retriever dogs have been trained to detect Covid-19 in human sweat. With a sense of smell 50 times greater than that of human beings, dogs are given certain items to sniff. Kewali Chatdarong from Chulalongkorn University says cotton wool and socks are placed in cans and given to the dogs.

The dogs have been trained to sit when they detect the scent of Covid-19 on fabric. Tests show that the animals have an accuracy rate of nearly 95% in detecting infected, asymptomatic patients. It’s understood the dogs will be used in addition to regular screen processes.

According to Juti, at least 2 volunteers from the ministry will visit each of the 50 districts in Bangkok and will train others to carry out sniffer dog operations to detect infections. The detection method is seen as a faster alternative to current screening methods, particularly for patients confined to bed.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

