Justice Minister proposes releasing chronically ill inmates to reduce prison overcrowding | The Thaiger

Thailand

Justice Minister proposes releasing chronically ill inmates to reduce prison overcrowding

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

Justice Minister proposes releasing chronically ill inmates to reduce prison overcrowding
PHOTO: Thai Prison Life
In an effort to reduce overcrowding in Thailand prisons, the Justice Ministry is looking into allowing chronically ill inmates to be released on a royal pardon. There’s also talk of shortening sentences for those incarcerated on drug charges, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

Overcrowding has been a problem at Thailand’s prisons, especially now more space is required for new inmates to go through a quarantine before being released in the prison population to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Somsak spoke to the heads of 143 of Thailand’s prisons, saying that while some prisoners have been released early and some jail terms have been suspended, the prisons still have too many inmates.

To reduce the crowding, Somsak is suggesting releasing chronically ill inmates on a royal pardon. The sick inmates would not be those not eligible for patrol or early release, he says.

At the moment, the ministry is working on a new regulation to help overcrowding by reducing the jail sentences for drug offenders, but they would also be released with an ankle monitor for home detention, Somsak says.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Frank Andersson

    October 2, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    Why not build a few new prisons, there must be a lot of people looking for work theses days.

    Don’t let prisoners out, the are in prison for a reason!

  2. Avatar

    unwraps

    October 2, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Ah the war on drugs strikes again

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

