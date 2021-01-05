Thailand
Justice minister proposes “fortune-telling” vocational program for prison inmates
Inmates in Thailand’s prisons might soon be able to study astrology and fortune-telling. Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin proposed the vocational program to help the prisoners get jobs after they are released.
Somsak says the course is a low investment for the Board of Corrections, adding that fortune-telling is popular in Thailand and a skill inmates can use to earn money after they are released.
“From now on, the fortune-telling lessons will be added in correctional career courses because they required very low investment, only about 500 baht for 2 decks of tarot cards. The Correction Board should prepare for the astrology and fortune-telling courses for inmates who want to become fortune-tellers.”
About 35% of inmates at Thailand prisons want to work after they are released, but do not have potential job opportunities, Somsak says. He even pitched the idea teaching inmates to raise chickens for cockfighting.
“The matter needs to be seriously discussed. We must try to do something productive for every prisoner in terms of creating a career, such as raising chickens for cockfighting. This may seem for a game of gambling, but the job can be something useful in preserving something traditional.”
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Jett back with today’s Thailand News Today. All the latest news on thethaiger.com
527 new Covid-19 cases were reported in today’s CCSA daily media briefing.
Thailand now has 4,504 active coronavirus cases in 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces.
A total of 8,966 people in Thailand have reportedly been infected Covid-19 and 65 people have died since February of last year.
Most of the infections remain asymptomatic.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has reversed a decision to totally lockdown 5 coastal provinces including Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat. The lockdown would have restricted travel in or out of those provinces.
Meanwhile, the CCSA reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases in the 5 coastal provinces today.
Around 100 tourists were ordered to leave Koh Larn off Pattaya yesterday and the island will be closed off, with the expectation of essential travel, until January 20.
People in Bangkok are being advised to eat at home as much as possible, according to the director-general of the Department of Health. While there is now a ban on dine-in service from 9pm to 6am in Bangkok people are being requested to eat at home. He says the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is to not eat out at all.
Bangkok officials announced a ban on dine-in services at restaurants after 7pm yesterday, but PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, again, quickly changed the order to allow people to eat at the restaurants until 9pm, saying an earlier-hour ban would have a negative impact on the restaurant owners and the economy. That ban starts from tonight.
Restaurant owners also need to arrange tables and dining spaces.
Bangkok and 27 other provinces are currently classified as “Red Zones” which is the highest risk of the Covid-19 outbreak. Conditions and measures will vary by province due to local influences across the country.
On a lighter note, it’s great to know that there’s no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok. That’s according to Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan who has tried to assure Bangkokians who may be worried about any gambling shenanigans around the city.
Last week’s explosion of cases around Rayong and the eastern provinces has been mostly linked to illegal gambling dens. At the time the local police chief also tried to explain to the media that there weren’t any illegal gambling dens.
But the 75 year old Deputy PM told reporters this morning that gambling is illegal and police are “on top of it”. He neglected to mention last week’s transfer of a Bangkok police chief and 5 senior officers for alleged negligence of duty following a gambling den raid in Bangkok’s Laksi area.
Following Prawit’s statement, social media users mocked his claims that no illegal gambling dens exist in Bangkok.
Meanwhile, the national police chief has ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Muslim clerics in Thailand’s south, along with the local police, are cracking down on ‘inappropriate’ public display of affections among unmarried couples.
Unmarried couples caught swinging hands, hugging or kissing in public, may be forced to marry immediately by the Islamic authorities and then charged with public obscenity.
Covid-19 control measures by province
Provincial authorities are stepping up disease control measures as Covid-19 spreads throughout the country. 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported at least 1 Covid-19 case since the new wave of the coronavirus.
Here’s a run down of Covid-19 measures and advisories in some Thailand provinces, posted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Bangkok
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be extended until January 31.
- Dining in at food outlets and restaurants of all types (except at airports) will be allowed from 6am-9pm. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, though takeaway is allowed.
- Meetings, seminars and banquets with more than 200 participants must seek permission from the provincial health authorities with strict disease control measures.
- Closure of 25 non-essential businesses and places where people gather in areas including entertainment venues, theme parks, playgrounds, nurseries, boxing and martial art gyms and stadiums, horse racetracks, massage parlors, tattoo studios, beauty clinics, fitness centres. Other businesses and venues like museums, shopping centres and hotels must follow strict disease control measures.
- All food and beverage outlets including street food stalls, restaurants, food courts and centres and cafeterias (excluding pubs and bars which are ordered closed) are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages on premises.
- Venues allowed to operate must include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations, regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana contact tracing application.
- The public are urged to wear a mask when going outside.
Nonthaburi
- Fresh markets as well as migrant worker residence buildings have been ordered to be closed temporarily until January 12.
- Wat Laharn in Bang Bua Thong district has been ordered to be closed until January 14.
- All educational institutions at all levels including tuition schools are to be closed until January 17 and are advised to apply e-learning systems.
- Closure of fighting cock-fish venues and similar fighting venues or racetracks, snooker and billiard shops, fishing and shrimp fishing parks or similar activities, game stations, games and Internet shops, water and theme parks as well as children’s playgrounds or stations at markets, boxing stadiums and gyms, Buddha amulet stalls and centres, massage and bath parlours, elderly care centres (except for regular overnight cares).
- The following venues and businesses are ordered to close from 10pm to 5am daily and are prohibited from selling any alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises: Restaurants, food parks, hotel restaurants, food and beverage outlets, food centres, cafeterias all food and beverage outlets in shopping malls, street food stalls as well as pubs, bars and karaoke venues.
- A ban on gatherings including concerts and music performances at any venues as well as activities that would draw crowds. Household gatherings can be held while government activities can take place under strict social distancing rules. Religious ceremonies can be held under strict public health measures or should consider a virtual event format.
- The public and venue operators are ordered to strictly follow public health guidelines. These include body temperature screening points, mandatory mask wearing, social distancing rules, alcohol gel and handwashing stations; regular cleaning and disinfecting surfaces; and mandatory register visits via the Thai Chana or Mor Chana contact tracing applications.
Pathum Thani
- Closure of educational institutions at all levels, games and Internet shops, boxing stadiums, fighting cock and bull facilities, until January 15.
- Cinemas, theatres, shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience marts, and markets are to strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Chiang Mai
- Entertainment businesses of all types (pubs, bars, or karaoke) must close from 11pm to 5am. All customers are required to scan Thai Chana QR code. Number of customers must be limited to 75% of the venue’s capacity.
- All self-service food outlets (shabu and BBQ) to switch to table service or seek prior approval for self-service option. Alcoholic drinks cannot be consumed at food outlets or restaurants, from 11pm to 5am.
- A ban on gatherings and events with more than 50 participants.
- All arrivals at any points of entry must register with the CM-Chana contact tracing application and self-monitor their health for 14 days.
- Arrivals from the highly controlled areas are required to enter a 14-day quarantine or be tested for Covid-19.
- Operators of accommodation of all types must collect the contact information of all guests and re-check their CM-Chana registration.
Krabi
- Mass gathering events and activities can only be held under the approval from the local public health office.
- Travellers are welcomed but must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
Surat Thani
- Arrivals from Samut Sakhon are to report to the local public health office.
- Individuals who visited the COVID-19 risk areas are to enter a 14-day quarantine. Mass gathering events with more than 300 participants must strictly follow the public health guidelines.
For a full list of control measures by province, click HERE to read the update from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.
Can you survive 10 days of no talking, no phone? The Vipassana Silent Meditation Retreat | VIDEO
Thaiger team member Jett tells of his experience at a 10-day Vipassana Meditation Retreat in Phitsanulok Province in central Thailand. No talking, no phone, vegetarian meals, and 12 hours of meditation each day. Transformative experience or sheer insanity? Tim finds out the answers!
Retreat location:
https://goo.gl/maps/AuovZvEVPRkxMshy7
Learn more:
https://www.dhamma.org
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
