Road deaths
392 killed in road accidents during New Year holiday’s “7 Dangerous Days”
Nearly 400 people were killed in road accidents in Thailand over the New Year holiday week known as the “7 Dangerous Days.” Motorcycles were involved in the vast majority of accidents while speeding and drink-driving were the most common causes of accidents.
From December 29 up until yesterday, 392 people died in accidents, a 5% increase from last year’s toll of 373 deaths, according to the Road Safety Directing Centre. There were 3,333 accidents altogether and 3,326 people were injured, a decrease from last year’s count of 3,421 accidents and 3,499 injuries.
Motorcycles were involved in 82.5% of accidents. Speeding was reported as a major cause of 33.6% of accidents followed by drink-driving which was reported as the cause of 33.1% of accidents.
The centre says the “riskiest behaviours” were people not wearing helmets and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chiang Mai reported the most accidents and injuries with 115 accidents and 117 injuries. Chiang Rai had the highest number of deaths, reporting 18 people killed in accidents over the holiday week.
Only 7 of Thailand’s 77 provinces reported no deaths during the New Years holiday week.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Road deaths
19 year old killed in motorbike street race accident in Chon Buri
A 19 year old was killed in a street race accident after he crashed his motorbike into a trailer truck early this morning in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district.
Around 3 am this morning, a crowd of teenagers were lined up at the side of Highway 36 in the Nong Plalai subdistrict to watch the Jeerapat Nongyai race another motorbike rider. Some of the teens told police that Jeerapat lost control of his motorbike and crashed into a trailer truck. Police say Jeerapat was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 64 year old truck driver told police that many motorbike riders were racing at high speeds, not just 2. He says Jerrapat swerved slightly and crashed into the back of his truck.
SOURCE: Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Drunk driving claims most traffic accidents over holiday season
Drunk driving is being blamed for most of the road accidents over the 7 deadly days of driving during the New Year season. So far, there have been 2,748 road accidents with 316 deaths and 2,741 injuries reported on the 5th day of the weeklong stretch.
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says there were about 383 accidents with 44 deaths and 384 injuries on January 2, with about 30% of those accidents attributed to drinking and driving.
About 29% of road accidents reported were attributed to excessive speeding, while almost 80% of accidents involved motorcycles. 67% of road accidents occurred mostly on a straight part of the roads, 40% were reported in provincial sub-districts and local vilages while about 32% were reported as having occurred on national highways.
Most of those accidents, about 34%, occurred between 4 to 8pm with about 31% of injuries and deaths involving victims of 50 years or older. Chiang Mai held the highest accumulative accidents and injuries, at 97 times and 99 times respectively, while Nakhon Ratchasima held the highest accumulative fatalities.
Chayathon Promsorn, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport, says today marks the 5th day of the safety road campaign, “A new way of life, Safe driving without accidents.” Now as New Year’s celebrations wind down, many are using major routes to return to Bangkok. He says traffic jams may occur and may cause drowsy driving for those who stayed late for New Year’s celebrations.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, therefore, is urging provincial authorities to increase checkpoints with strict law enforcement to help curb road accidents nationwide. The department also says that public transportation will be provided to help those who wish to return to the capital after the holiday season.
Despite the numbers of traffic accidents under the new campaign, it is unclear if this year’s accidents are an improvement over last year’s.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Road deaths
Day 2 of the New Year road safety campaign – 74 people dead
Day 2 of the New Year holiday period (December 30) on Thailand’s roads ended up with 74 dead out of 586 road road accidents. 576 people were injured. It was the second day of the “New Normal, Safe Driving, No Accidents” campaign which was prepared to raise road safety awareness, but ended up buried under much of the Covid news and government restrictions which were rolled out in the days prior.
Drinking and driving was responsible for 34% of the incidents. Speeding caused 33.5% of the incidents. Drink driving is routinely responsible for most road accidents during all holidays in Thailand.
Most incidents on Day 2 involved motorbikes at 82%. Most crashes occurred on straight roads at 66.4%. 40.6% took place on Thai highways and 33.5% on village roads. Most of the incidents occurred between 4-8pm at 28%. Most of the dead and injured persons were over 50 years old, nearly 30% of the total cases on the day.
Police have erected 1,927 roadside checkpoints across the country including 61,710 officials. 351,923 drivers were pulled over on Day 2. 62,598 were fined for traffic violations. 19,102 persons didn’t wear helmets on their motorbike and 16,135 drivers didn’t even have a driver’s license.
Nakhon Ratchasima Province, north east of Bangkok, had the highest number of injuries and deaths on the day. The total number of road incidents over the first 2 days of the New Year road safety campaign is over 1,000 road accidents, 117 dead, and 1,014 injured.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
392 killed in road accidents during New Year holiday’s “7 Dangerous Days”
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
Justice minister proposes “fortune-telling” vocational program for prison inmates
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Covid-19 control measures by province
Can you survive 10 days of no talking, no phone? The Vipassana Silent Meditation Retreat | VIDEO
A year of COVID – from Wuhan to World Pandemic | VIDEO
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
YouTube blocks music video with pro-democracy protest footage after legal complaint
UPDATE: 5 coastal provinces still open – Prayut rejects “total lockdown” proposal
CCSA Update: 527 new Covid-19 cases
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Public health official urges Bangkokians to eat at home
Social media users help track down 2 kidnapped children in Bangkok
Ban on Children’s Day activities in 28 “code red” provinces
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri
Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
Cabinet adds 8 holidays to the 2021 calendar including an extra day for Songkran
Thailand – the Covid vaccine and quarantine | VIDEO
Multiple challenges to Thai PM’s leadership have failed
Migrant workers to be granted 2-year work permit and health insurance
Officials say strict containment measures will bring Samut Sakhon outbreak under control
Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold
Cabinet members eat seafood lunch to prove it’s not contaminated with Covid-19
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
- Opinion1 day ago
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
- Economy2 days ago
Deputy PM says relying on tourism is “unacceptable”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi face full travel restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
British arrivals ‘on hold’ after family confirmed with B117 Covid strain
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Top Thai epidemiologist pushes for 4 week nationwide lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Brian
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7:07 pm
The Thai government has therefore declared a national road lockdown. No moving vehicles allowed until further notice. Everyone is advised to proceed to their destination on foot.
Ian
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7:27 pm
Thailand you must lock down the rds outscored than covid
Remo
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7:29 pm
Thai roads kill a lot more people than Covid.
So, if Prayut orders a lock down for covid, he should ban road traffic too.