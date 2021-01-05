392 killed in road accidents during New Year holiday’s “7 Dangerous Days”

Nearly 400 people were killed in road accidents in Thailand over the New Year holiday week known as the “7 Dangerous Days.” Motorcycles were involved in the vast majority of accidents while speeding and drink-driving were the most common causes of accidents.

From December 29 up until yesterday, 392 people died in accidents, a 5% increase from last year’s toll of 373 deaths, according to the Road Safety Directing Centre. There were 3,333 accidents altogether and 3,326 people were injured, a decrease from last year’s count of 3,421 accidents and 3,499 injuries.

Motorcycles were involved in 82.5% of accidents. Speeding was reported as a major cause of 33.6% of accidents followed by drink-driving which was reported as the cause of 33.1% of accidents.

The centre says the “riskiest behaviours” were people not wearing helmets and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Chiang Mai reported the most accidents and injuries with 115 accidents and 117 injuries. Chiang Rai had the highest number of deaths, reporting 18 people killed in accidents over the holiday week.

Only 7 of Thailand’s 77 provinces reported no deaths during the New Years holiday week.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post