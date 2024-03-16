Indonesia: Taiwanese found dead after boat accident

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A Taiwanese citizen has been discovered lifeless following a boat accident near Jakarta, Indonesia.

In the waters off Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, tragedy struck when a passenger boat, carrying 35 individuals, capsized near the Kepulauan Seribu area. Amidst the chaos, all but one were swiftly rescued, leaving authorities scrambling to locate the missing Taiwanese passport holder.

The Taiwanese man was identified as 48 year old Shi Yi, reported Bangkok Post.

Agung, head of the rescue team stated that the body was found not far from the location of the capsized boat.

