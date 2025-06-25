Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions

Chamroeun is confident that the games will proceed despite potential political tensions

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Cambodia assures SEA games go ahead despite border tensions
Despite growing political tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, the kingdom’s athletes are pushing forward with their preparations for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games, set to take place in Bangkok this December.

Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), reassured the public that the ongoing border dispute will not interfere with the prestigious sporting event.

Speaking on the matter, Vath confirmed that Cambodia’s delegation participated in last month’s Southeast Asian Sports Council meeting, where discussions focused on the spirit of friendship and cooperation among regional nations.

“Sports are not linked to political issues or other matters that would affect the sporting movement,” he stated. “Thailand’s Olympic Committee, which is organising the 2025 SEA Games, affirmed at the council meeting that Cambodia, like all other regional countries, will continue to be warmly welcomed and is expected to participate as usual.”

Chamroeun also highlighted that Thai officials had praised Cambodia for successfully hosting the 32nd SEA Games in 2023. Currently, Cambodian athletes are in full training mode for the 2025 SEA Games and, despite the political situation, their preparations for the December event remain on track.

“Our athletes are still preparing normally for official participation,” Chamroeun added. “We hope the border situation improves, but either way, we are proceeding with regular preparations.”

When asked about the possibility of political tensions escalating and disrupting the SEA Games, Chamroeun was confident that the sporting event would proceed as planned. He pointed out that even in times of crisis or conflict, the Olympic movement has continued to operate without excluding athletes, reported The Nation.

“We’ve seen athletes from war-torn countries like Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan still allowed to compete in the Olympic Games,” he said. “That’s the Olympic spirit — it transcends war or peace.”

Emphasising the importance of participation, Chamroeun explained that the goal of the Olympic movement is to foster trust, mutual understanding, and mental peace among athletes.

“Sports are not burdened by anything beyond skill. Competition is about showcasing ability, building friendship and solidarity. That’s the spirit of the Olympic movement.”

Chamroeun referred to the Olympic Charter, which insists that sport must remain free from political influence, racism, discrimination, or division.

“Sport requires peace, happiness and unity for the well-being of all humanity, that’s the ultimate goal.”

