Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
In efforts to temper the world’s number one road toll, a specially-formed Thai committee are poised to recommend a series of new measures to curb, specifically, motorcycle deaths by up to 50% per year.
Some of these include raising fines for not having a license by as much as 1000%, introducing more bike lanes and targeting accident black spots.
Daily News is reporting that the death toll from motorbike accidents in 2017 was 8,900 people.
A committee was formed to investigate causes and remedies and is now ready to recommend measures to the government to slash this by half. The measures could be in place as early as this year’s New Year celebration.
Members of the committee examined riders, vehicles, roads, environmental conditions and laws. They are keen to promote better riding skills, make sure motorcyclists follow road rules and create better awareness of the responsibilities in riding motorcycles.
There are 21 million motorcycles on the roads but only 13 million people have licenses. They target is to make sure everyone has a license and is appropriately trained before they take to the roads. They are especially targeting 15 year olds who can legally ride to school. They often don’t know they can get a license and can get proper training.
Many roads will be getting bike lanes with wider areas reserved for motorcyclists so that there is greater safety on the roads.
Sarawuth Songsiwilai says that authorities had been too soft on bikers. He hopes that the government ministry will approve plans to fine motorcyclists who have no license 5,000 baht up from the present 500 baht. He believes better training and better awareness will help meet the target of 4,500 road deaths through the period of the next ten years.
The government will be considering the proposals through September and October.
SOURCE: The Nation
Landslides close the Ranong-Chumpon road
If you’ve ever travelled north or south from Phuket to locations to the north, via Ranong, you’ll know about the ‘long and winding road’ from Ranong to Chumpon. A lot of effort is being put into improving the road to make the route a viable alternative route for buses, van and cars and a new tourist drive which can take in the stunning Ranong coastline before heading across the Isthmus of Kra to the equally beautiful Chumpon coastline. But persistent rains in recent days have made this route impassable.
Now the Ranong provincial administration has continued its closure of the main road linking its provincial heart and Chumphon following two major landslides.
The road remained unsafe this morning (Saturday), as the mountain soil above the location of a recent repeated landslide is saturated with rainwater and could slide down, said Ranong Governor Jatupoj Piyumputra.
The viewpoint area near the Pulyabal Waterfall about four kilometres from the Ranong downtown saw the first landslide on Tuesday. A second landslide at the same spot occurred yesterday.
Officials sent out a drone this morning to survey the mountain soil at the same spot and could see that it was saturated and vulnerable to yet more sliding.
Motorists were told to use a bypass from Ban Hin Chang to Tha Rua and then on to Ban Khao Nang Hong until further notice.
SOURCES: The Nation
Students to PM “Cancel the student conduct regulations”
PHOTO: Sa-nguan Khumrungroj/Facebook
The Student Union of Thailand is calling on junta leader PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha to cancel the controversial regulations controlling student conduct.
Read the report about the ‘moral’ crackdown HERE.
Citing a serious infringement on privacy and their rights to political expression, the union, led by activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, submitted a letter asking the Education Ministry to cancel the plan on Friday. They carried banners saying “Stop taking away our freedom!”
The Cabinet had approved the Education Ministry’s revamp of the regulations on August 14, which prohibits students from public assembly that may cause disorder or are against good morals. It also bans inappropriate acts of affection, as well as acts that cause public nuisance. Violators would receive warnings, have their holistic points taken off, or undergo behavioural changing activities.
Once published in the Royal Gazette, the regulation will be fully enforced.
The union found the prohibition of public gathering too broadly defined and may be aimed at taking away their freedom to express political ideas or organise political rallies.
“What if public gatherings are interpreted to include expression of [political] ideas, how can students like us express our opinions about the government and the Education Ministry?” asked Parit.
“We want the regulation cancelled and students’ rights protected,” he said.
Education Ministry spokesperson Karun Sakulpradit promised the regulation would never be used for political ends. He said public gatherings in the regulation did not include political expressions or actions, but target students engaged in brawls, speed racing and drugs.
“The regulation will not be twisted [to achieve political purposes]. It is not a political agenda,” he confirmed.
Education Minister Dr Teerakiat Jareonsettasin gave assurances the new regulations were not a political move. The regulations needed to be revised in line with modern society, he said.
STORY: The Nation
Tourist numbers tumble as Chinese media expose entrenched safety problems
The fallout from July’s tragic boat accident are just now starting to bite as tourists, who would have been about to make a booking around the time the accident happened, decided to book an alternate holiday destination instead. Despite the bravado and PR exercises, many Thai business people are secretly worried about the big drop-off in numbers. The drop in Chinese tourist numbers is the first real dent in what’s otherwise been a rise and rise in number over the past five years.
Tom Tuoy from the South China Morning Post has written an article which delves into the current Chinese mind-set and the things that are concerning them about travel in Thailand – a long time favourite for the growing outward-bound Chinese tourist market.
Chinese tourists make up a quarter of Thailand’s visitors, but after the handling of the recent boat accident in which 47 Chinese tourists died, and with the kingdom’s lax attitude to safety, authorities need to act quickly and decisively to retain Thailand’s tourism revenue.
The high profile international rescue at Tham Luang took a lot of attention away from what would have otherwise been a massive international story. Many media commentators freely admit that Phuket dodged a news bullet when the reporting wasn’t as intense as it would have been in such a disaster.
The SCMP article says that the boat accident that claimed the lives of 47 Chinese tourists last month is shining a stark spotlight on the Kingdom’s poor safety record and spread unease among tourism authorities and the government.
Two weeks ago The Thaiger reported that the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports had revised down its forecast for the number of Chinese arrivals for the second half of 2018 by 670,000, to 5.1 million, but insisted that Thailand would still achieve its target of 11 million Chinese tourists in 2018.
Many commentators and local operators say, anecdotally, the effect is actually already far greater.
Chinese tourists account for around 25% of the country’s 35 million tourist visitors (2017 statistics from the Tourism Authority of Thailand). That number was expected to swell to 40 million, a staggering 25% rise in just three years. 20 million tourists have already visited Thailand in the first six months of 2018.
But normally eternally upbeat accommodation association leaders were forced into facing the harsh reality.
The SCMP article quotes Kongkiat Khuphongsakorn, president of the Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter…
“The booking rate has fallen sharply by 80 per cent to 90 per cent at Patong beach, and by 50 per cent across the province [Phuket] after the boat disaster.”
Phuket’s weekly paper, The Phuket News, published a withering editorial “The Deadly Face of Shame” asking the question “Just how bad can Thailand handle a disaster situation?” The article tore shreds off incompetent emergency operations in the critical hours and days following the sinking of Phoenix. The article then notes the bad taste charm offensive that followed… “repeated explanations of how to claim your loved one’s body” and the “despicable handing out of ‘commiseration gift baskets’ to those overwhelmed with grief at the hospitals”.
The Thaiger wrote an opinion piece asking even more questions…
Who ticked off on the design of ‘Phoenix’ – that the boat would be suitable for carrying up to 100 passengers and crew, safely? Who checked the construction of the boat as it was being built, and then when it was completed and launched to ensure that all the requirements of the engine, construction, engineering, equipment and safety equipment were met? Who was responsible for the qualifications of the Captain and crew and their fitness to handle a vessel of this size with up to 100 passengers? What safety training did the crew receive to handle an emergency? And who ticked off on their certification of ‘Phoenix’ – the final paperwork allowing to operate at sea as a tour boat?
The Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha, like a deer in the headlights, called for an “urgent safety review”. The new Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat, followed on… “we must have safety and management procedures in place and leave no room for compromise. If we become known as a country that does not compromise on safety, it will become another plus point for us to be recognised for not being lax in our standards”.
Clearly there’s plenty of work to be done in changing that perception.
The SCMP article covers one of the most bizarre pieces of post-Phoenix PR…
More recently, it was announced that five airports across the country have opened special lanes with Mandarin-speaking immigration officials in an attempt to make the process more efficient – and presumably win back the hearts and minds of Chinese tourists.
The article also lists a litany of other reported incidents on Phuket in recent years…
Figures from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports show the number of foreign tourist related accidents in Thailand in 2017 increased by 25.12 per cent year on year, to 936, including 265 deaths. Without providing a specific number, the ministry said most of the deaths were Chinese nationals.
The Phoenix was carrying 105 people – mostly Chinese – when it faltered, capsized and sank in rough seas while returning from a snorkeling trip south-west of Phuket. It was among three vessels that headed out to sea that day in spite of a weather warnings.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
