Thai PM sets sail with plans for exclusive mid-sea airport in Hua Hin

Photo courtesy of Sawasdee Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin plans to create a cutting-edge mid-sea airport in Hua Hin, exclusively catering to the jet-setting elite.

This visionary project aims to connect Thailand’s most stunning destinations, promising unparalleled luxury and convenience for affluent travellers. But the innovation doesn’t stop there.

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is gearing up for a groundbreaking seaplane terminal at Phuket International Airport, set to revolutionise passenger transport and elevate Thailand’s tourism sector to new heights.

Under the banner Ignite Thailand, Aviation Hub, PM Srettha’s strategic plan is set to reshape the nation’s skyline, with upgrades to primary and secondary airports aimed at accommodating a staggering 200 million tourists.

However, the Bangkok-born PM sounded a note of caution, highlighting the urgent need for adjustments to alleviate the strain on Thailand’s airport infrastructure. With neighbouring countries surging ahead in aviation rankings, Thailand faces a critical juncture in reclaiming its position as a regional powerhouse.

The PM’s blueprint includes not only enhancements to airport facilities but also streamlining passenger experiences, with plans to slash wait times at check-in queues and introduce state-of-the-art automation systems, reported Hua Hin Today.

Moreover, the focus extends beyond commercial aviation, with plans to promote local products and culture through airports like Don Mueang, transforming them into vibrant hubs of economic activity.

In related news, the Royal Thai Air Force made a startling decision on Monday to relinquish its longstanding ownership of the Kantarat Golf Course, situated near Don Mueang International Airport, to make way for the expansion of the airport, confirmed a spokesman from the Defence Ministry.

In other news, the 62 year old PM has endorsed the proposition of constructing a new airport in the northeastern province of Kalasin. While touring the region recently, PM Srettha indicated that the government has reserved funds for a feasibility study concerning the airport. The results of this study will guide the government’s next steps.