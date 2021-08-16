Connect with us

Thailand

How to obtain Marriage Visa in Thailand?

Looking to spend time with your loved ones in Thailand? You have come to the right place as we are offering you 1 year extension of stay based on your Thai Family/Spouse. Thaiger is here to help you successfully obtain your marriage visa with our simple and easy-to-follow application process. The good news is that you won’t have to deal with bureaucracy. Your documents will be kept confidential, and our expert team can review them before submission. We will make sure that your application is successfully approved.

What is required to apply for Marriage Visa:

  • Obtain either the single or multiple entry Non Immigrant type O Visa from Thai consulate in your home country
  • Proof showing that you are legally married to a Thai citizen or have Thai children
  • Financial requirements have been met

The single entry Non Immigrant O Visa is valid for 3 months to enter Thailand from the date of issue. In regards to financial requirements, 400,000 THB will have to be deposited into a Thai Bank account in your sole name, for at least 2 months prior to submitting the application. Or proof of monthly overseas transfers of 40,000 BHT per month into a Thai Bank account. For a successful extension application, simple click HERE to follow the guidelines.

Thai Marriage Visa Application service

Once you have met the qualifications, you can apply for Thai visa from your home country. The family/spouse 1 year extensions is ideal if you’re currently residing outside Thailand. If you are not in the country when the report is due, the 90-day duration will have to be counted again when you re-enter Thailand.

To renew your 1 year Thai Family/Spouse extension, its crucial to hand in your application form at least 30 days before your current extension of stay expires. In regards to renewing you’re one year marriage visa, you will have to hand in your application form at least 45 days before the visa expires. This is because the extension renewal can take several weeks to process. When renewing your marriage visa, you need to prove that you are still married and your financial criteria are met.

Plizz streamlines the process and makes it easier to start your online payments. They also have a team of experts who will be there for you in every step of your visa application process. Furthermore, they offer 4 packages to choose from with affordable yearly prices starting at only 20,000 Baht. The different packages include renewal of your 1-year visa, applying from overseas, applying from Thailand for tourist visa holders and also an option for applicants without 400,000 Baht in the bank. The good news is that it can be paid in two instalments where you can place a deposit now and payment the rest later. You can apply and pay online but unless you are applying overseas, the applications will be supported in Bangkok only.

Our application process is straightforward and easy to follow and we have English speaking experts to guide you in making sure that your visa gets successfully approved. Click HERE for more information for Visa For Thai Family/Spouse.

 

 

 

