Thailand

How to donate to families of victims of daycare centre massacre in Thailand

The Thai government has opened a channel for the public to donate money to families impacted by the massacre of 37 people, mostly young children, at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeast Thailand, last Thursday.

If you would like to donate to the injured or the families of those who lost their lives, you can transfer your donation to Krungthai bank account no. 067-0-06895-0

So far, various government agencies have donated almost 14 million baht to those impacted by the events in rural northeast Thailand which deeply saddened the world last week.

The following agencies donated a total of 13,927,55 baht, according to government spokesperson Anucha Baurachaisri.

  • The Committee of the Disaster Victim Assistance Fund donated money for victims’ funeral expenses and 200,000 baht each to the families of 34 victims, totalling 6,800,000 baht.
  • The Rights and Liberties Protection Department of the Ministry of Justice donated 3,960,000 baht in total to those impacted by the massacre, giving 36 victims’ families 110,000 each and paying for the medical expenses of 10 people injured in the massacre.
  • The Ministry of Social Develop and Human Security provided assistance of 582,000 baht and the Social Security Office has given 2,585,555 baht, including the social security rights of seven victims and 5000 baht each for 32 victims.

People donating can claim a charitable tax deduction for their contributions. For more information contact the Treasury Division under the Permanent Secretary Government House Office, at 02-283-4318 and press 24.

Tomorrow, the Chief of Police, General Damrongsak Kittipraphat, will present donations of over 8 million baht to the families of victims and the injured. The money was collected from the force and members of the public.

Only three children lived through the massacre, two of them seriously injured.

Police have requested the public not to share graphic images of the massacre online out of respect for grieving families of those who lost loved ones.

 

Trending