Hotel room rates remain stagnant whilst Airbnb continues to grow in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Hotel room rates remain stagnant whilst Airbnb continues to grow in Thailand
PHOTO: Airbnb
As the head-scratching continues as to why traveller aren’t drinking expensive beers in girlie bars and avoiding ‘traditional’ tourist haunts, Airbnb has a record year in Thailand, signaling more problems for the hotel business as tourists seek alternative holiday experiences.
As the number of guests continues to trend upwards with more than 1.65 million inbound Airbnb guests to Thailand the past year, the accommodation-share platform sees more locals wanting to be a part of the sharing economy.
TravelWireAsia.com is reporting that locals are starting to see the benefit that hosting brings thanks to international tourists who are now conscious of traveling in a more healthy and sustainable way.
According to an Airbnb research, 84 percent of guests decided to use Airbnb because they want to live like a local while 44 percent of Airbnb guest spending is in the neighborhoods where they stay.
In Thailand, this trend to explore local neighborhoods stays hugely popular.
The Airbnb Bangkok Healthy Travel report found that 88 percent of Airbnb guests stay outside traditional areas with THB1.7 billion (US$52 million) spent in local restaurants, THB1.5 billion (US$52 million) on leisure and cultural activities, and THB800 million (US$24 million) on groceries, helping promote economic empowerment.
Read more about the Airbnb growth with TravelWireAsia HERE.
Thailand
Prawit’s luxury watch probe, delayed outcome by the NACC
Uncertainty over the fate of Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan continued yesterday after the country’s anti-graft watchdog failed to deliver its report on the probe into Prawit’s collection of luxury wristwatches.
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) was scheduled to discuss the case and make a decision on the matter yesterday but postponed its meeting yet again, because a commissioner had called in sick.
NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said his agency had its hands full and did not have time to discuss the issue yesterday. He only said the matter would be discussed today, adding that commissioner Sathaporn Laothong had taken sick leave yesterday, making it impossible for a decision to be made on the case.
The controversy erupted last year when Prawit was spotted wearing a Richard Mille designer wristwatch said to be worth nearly 3 million baht.
Observers immediately began questioning how Prawit could afford such an expensive watch with his income as a retired general.
It was later discovered that he had not declared the item to the NACC when he became a Cabinet member. Netizens eventually dug up old photographs showing the general appeared to own numerous expensive watches.
He had been flaunting at least 22 luxury wristwatches, with their combined worth estimated at more than 20 million baht.
Prawit was also pictured wearing a diamond ring, which again was not reported to the NACC in his asset declaration. The general said the ring belonged to his parents and the watches were lent to him by a long-time collector friend.
Earlier yesterday, Prawit maintained his story about the luxury wristwatches. “Truth is the truth. I see no reason for people to attack me about this,” he told reporters.
The deputy premier reiterated that he had returned all the watches to their rightful owners, referring to the children of his “deceased friend”.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Thailand approves medical marijuana
CNN reports…
Thailand’s interim parliament voted to allow the use of medical cannabis. Recreational use of the drug remains illegal.
Lawmaker Somchai Sawangkarn says the passing of an amendment to allow medical marijuana in the country “could be considered as a New Year gift to Thais.”
“The amendment (on the Narcotics Bill) was passed on the second and third readings yesterday” he said.
This makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to allow the use of medical marijuana. The region is notorious for its hardline approach to drugs and strict penalties for drug-related crimes.
Read the rest of the CNN story HERE.
Thailand
Tourism arrivals in Thailand up 7.5% so far this year
• Chinese tourists are still accounting for nearly a third of arrivals.
• Russian, UK and German tourists record strong rises for 2018
• Australian and New Zealand arrivals down just over 1% (average) for the year
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced the tourism figures for January-November 2018, providing an accurate indication of what the country can expect for year’s end numbers.
Thailand welcomed 34,431,489 international visitors, up by 7.5% over the same period of last year, generating an estimated 1.8 billion baht in tourism revenue, up by 9.8%. Despite the concerns over Chinese tourism drops in some parts of the country, the actual numbers of Chinese arrivals in 2018 has risen 7.9%.
The highlight of the results was the fact that seven countries (China, Malaysia, South Korea, Lao PDR., Japan, India, and Russia) have already generated more than one million visitor arrivals each, and three more countries (USA, Vietnam and Singapore) were set to follow suit when the full year 2018 results are finally tabulated.
“We are overjoyed to have this result in the last quarter of 2018. The 35 million visitor target is now set to be met. It is a tribute to the cooperation and creativity of the entire Thai travel and tourism industry to ensure that it remains our primary sector for job creation, distribution of income nationwide, and contribution to cultural, heritage and environmental preservation”, says TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
Overview: All regions grew well except the Middle East and Oceania. Visitors from East Asia totalled 23.62 million (+9.21%), Europe 5.91 million (+4.03%), the Americas 1.41 million (+3.70%), South Asia 1.77 million (+11.32%), Oceania 838,713 (-1.40%), the Middle East 683,420 (-6.24%), and Africa 174,565 (+9.63%).
East Asia: East Asian visitor arrivals comprised the biggest market share of all visitors. A total of 23.62 million or 68% were from East Asian countries. Apart from China (9.69 million), the other top sources of arrivals were Malaysia (3.56 million), South Korea (1.62 million), Lao PDR. (1.59 million) and Japan (1.50 million).
The ASEAN countries in total generated over 9.17 million arrivals, with growth by Malaysia (+15.52%), the Philippines (+12.63%), Indonesia (+11.52%), Vietnam (+10.18%), Cambodia (+4.59%), Lao PDR. (+4.48%), Singapore (+3.73%), and Myanmar (+0.68%). Only Brunei showed a decline (-3.89%).
Europe: European visitors were up 4.03% to 5.91 million. Russia retained its status as the largest source market from Europe with arrivals of 1.26 million, up 10.33%. The United Kingdom was the second highest source market with a total of 877,502, followed by Germany 789,150, up 4.46%, and France 677,579, up 1.46%.
Other Europe: Visitor markets also grew from East Europe (+9.22%), Austria (+12.08%), the Netherlands (+6.41%), Italy (+6.17%), Denmark (+4.25%), Finland (+2.22%), Belgium (+1.84%), and Spain (+1.32%).
The Americas: Arrivals from the Americas grew by 3.70% to 1.41 million. The main market, the USA, increased by 6.37% to 993,631. Arrivals from Canada were up 7.18% to 245,227.
South Asia: Arrivals from South Asia grew by a strong 11.32% to 1.77 million. India topped the list with arrivals up by 12.03% to 1.42 million. Other countries also showed good growth; such as, Nepal (+27.63%), Bangladesh (+8.21%), Sri Lanka (+2.81%), and Pakistan (+2.70%).
Oceania: Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.40% to 838,713 visitors. Australian visitors declined by 1.61% to 728,720. Arrivals from New Zealand declined by 0.23% to 106,378.
Middle East: Arrivals from the UAE declined by 7.16% to 117,162. Arrivals from Saudi Arabia declined by 18.99% to 26,075. However, some markets like Kuwait (+2.74%) reported good results.
Africa: Arrivals from Africa grew by 9.63% to 174,565, mainly due to arrivals from South Africa (86,509).
SOURCE: TAT, Department of Immigration
