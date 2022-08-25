Connect with us

Thailand

Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo

Published

 on 

A horny primate grabbed a handful of a beautiful woman’s boobs at a zoo in Bangkok as she posed for a picture and she thought it was hilarious.

Tourist Angel Orangelor was on a trip to Safari World in Thailand’s capital on August 10 when she saw the zoo’s orangutan. She asked a friend to take a picture of them together and the amorous orangutan wrapped his arms around her and copped a feel of her breasts, much to the amusement of the 27 year old and her friends.

The Orangutan clearly knew what he was doing, overstepping the mark, but he flashed a cheeky grin, planted a kiss on the woman’s cheek, and all was well with the world.

Angel was far from upset, she thought it was hilarious.

“The orangutan was just trying to show me some love. He looked very cute. He didn’t hurt me and he was being friendly.”

“My friends thought it was funny. We had a real bond.”

Angel’s friend, Fran, said…

“The last moment where you’re looking at him and he was sticking out his tongue, is so precious. He knows he can’t get into trouble for doing this, that’s why he’s laughing.”

This isn’t the first time the frisky primate has tried it on with women visitors to the park. He has form for it.

In June, the naughty Orangutan grabbed another visitor’s boobs. In a similar move, the hairy ape copped a feel and gave the woman a cheeky kiss on the cheek while she posed for a photo.

Bangkok Safari World allows visitors to pose with a number of its orangutans and sees it all as harmless fun.

The Orangutan Project says orangutans are closely related to humans, having 97% of DNA in common.

SOURCE: New York Post

 

Recent comments:
Shade_Wilder
2022-08-25 10:51
I can't believe no one noticed the zipper in my suit.   😎
Bluesofa
2022-08-25 10:58
9 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: A monkey with impeccable taste! I can't see from the photos he got as far as to taste the goods?
Giltee
2022-08-25 11:01
Can’t blame the orangutan for his good  taste. 
Bluesofa
2022-08-25 11:02
10 minutes ago, Shade_Wilder said: I can't believe no one noticed the zipper in my suit. 😎 Surely orangutans are vegetarian.
kalyan
2022-08-25 11:08
they where being trained to do this activity ! pathetic human trainers.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

