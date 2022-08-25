Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket landlord denies sexual assaulting his female tenant

Published

 on 

Photo by The Phuket Express.

A Phuket landlord is denying accusations that he sexually assaulted one of his female tenants in a dormitory. The woman, 26 year old Kwanruethai, told police that her landlord, 50 year old Sasin, got into her room at night with a spare key, and started touching her hips and private parts while she was sleeping.

Kwanruethai said she woke up and saw Sasin there, shirtless. She shouted at him to get out, and Sasin fled the scene. Kwanruethai filed a report to Phuket City Police earlier this week. Sasin has now presented himself to the police after being summoned, but police say he is denying all charges. Phuket City Police Chief Colonel Sarawut Chooprasit told The Phuket Express…

“He declined, however, to comment any further than denying all charges. He is insisting to talk in court only. He is not in custody as by law he has presented himself following the summons.”

Kwanruethai said that she had always felt safe in her dormitory, and had always respected Sasin. She said the two of them always bowed to each other. Kwanruethai said the police had tried to negotiate with her and had asked her to drop the charges. But Kwanruethai is refusing to, and she wants Sasin to be prosecuted.

Kwanruethai has now moved out of the dormitory. She wants others living there to be careful, and know that Sasin, the building owner, is dangerous.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket Express | Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Shade_Wilder
2022-08-25 11:01
The case hasn't gone to court and everyone is entitled to be assumed innocent until proven guilty. That said, good on the young woman for going to the cops and pressing charges; unless someone can demonstrate a good reason not…
Giltee
2022-08-25 11:06
Hopefully there’s cctv footage of his movements within the building. It’s a bit outrageous that the police tried to talk her into dropping the charges as she has a right not to be violated against here will, especially in her…
kalyan
2022-08-25 11:07
no evidence, the case will fail, however , she identified the smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere there !

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime4 seconds ago

Hong Konger stuck in Myanmar pleads for help after being kidnapped in Thailand
Koh Samui17 mins ago

Koh Samui dwellers tell government to hurry up and build bridge to mainland
Thailand37 mins ago

Electricity cut, cars damaged as storm causes chaos near Bangkok
Sponsored1 day ago

Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
Press Room50 mins ago

From Metaverse to MetaWORTH
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket landlord denies sexual assaulting his female tenant
Thailand2 hours ago

Horny primate grabs tourist’s boobs at a Bangkok zoo
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai PM suspended from duty by Charter Court | GMT
Crime17 hours ago

Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Special Features17 hours ago

10 affordable 1 bedroom condos in Central Bangkok
Thailand17 hours ago

Lucky Thai couple finds 1 million baht pearl in their dinner
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai PM expected to resign today (but will he?)
Thailand18 hours ago

The biggest Internet activity in Thailand is healthcare, survey finds
Thailand18 hours ago

Homeless Thai man turns pedestrian overpass into bedroom
Politics19 hours ago

Who is Thailand’s new acting Prime Minister, Prawit Wongsuwan?
Thailand19 hours ago

Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya loses middle finger in crash
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending