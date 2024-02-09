Honouring His Majesty’s 72nd birthday: Lord Buddha’s relics

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Department of Religious Affairs declared that rare relics of the Lord Buddha and his chief disciples Sariputra and Moggallana will be transported from India to be showcased at Sanam Luang, allowing the public to offer their respects from 9am to 8pm, starting from February 22 until March 19.

Following this period, the relics will embark on a journey to Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Krabi, enabling people from diverse regions to pay homage. This monumental event, organised in collaboration with the Indian government, the Indian embassy, and the Bodhigayavijjalaya 980 Institutes, aims to honour His Majesty’s 72nd birthday, marking the sixth cycle birthday on July 28.

The Lord Buddha’s esteemed disciples, celebrated for their unparalleled wisdom, achieved arahantship, the highest level of awakening, by leading a monastic life according to the Buddha’s teachings. Their attainment of nirvana signified the extinguishing of all defilements and desires, embodying the pinnacle of spiritual accomplishment in Theravada Buddhism, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a revered ancient Buddha image, known as Phra Chao Thong Samrit or the Phra Singh Sam, aged over 500 years and the only one of its kind in the Lanna region, is believed to grant successful exams and work good fortune. Located in Wat Sri Bun Chum, Sri Thoi sub-district, Mae Chai district, Phayao province, the statue is crafted from Thong Samrit, a type of precious golden alloy, and depicts an amalgamation of three artistic styles.

In other news, Khao Tham Tao Monastery, located in Huai Sai, Khorat, has become a unique tourist attraction in Thailand, holding the awe of visitors with its peculiar massive rock formations. Among these is a giant boulder weighing several hundred tonnes that has braved the elements for centuries, bearing an uncanny resemblance to a colossal turtle.

Upon further exploration of the surrounding area, a rock surface with a one-foot deep hole resembling a large human footprint over 2 metres long has been discovered, leading some to believe it could be the footprint of Buddha.