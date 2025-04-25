Meals for Myanmar – Bid. Dine. Give.

When disaster strikes, we come together. And in Bangkok’s food scene, we come together over good food. Bangkok Foodies recently launched Meals for Myanmar (#Meals4Myanmar), a bold and heartfelt campaign to help rebuild lives after the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Myanmar.

Thousands have lost their homes, and with monsoon season fast approaching, there is a critical period to provide shelter before the rains make rebuilding nearly impossible.

As of April, Myanmar’s devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has resulted in over 3,700 deaths, injured more than 5,000 individuals, and left approximately 200,000 people homeless. With the impending monsoon season approaching, there’s a short window to help rebuild.

Michelin-starred restaurants, top restaurants, producers, teachers, and creatives across Thailand have all come together to donate incredible foodie experiences. Diners in Bangkok can expect tasting menus for two with pairings, private chef encounters, off-menu surprises, artisanal baskets, winery tours, and even foodie content creation.

Thanks to the generosity of the F&B donors (a partner of SONNE) and the foodies community, who have already expressed their hunger to help.

Bangkok Foodies has partnered with some of Thailand’s most celebrated chefs and culinary icons to create unforgettable foodie experiences, with every single baht raised going directly to trusted rebuilding efforts on the ground.

All proceeds will be transferred to SONNE, a registered and verified NGO with years of experience in Myanmar, focused on education, health, and infrastructure. Currently, SONNE’s team is on the frontlines delivering emergency relief and urgently needed housing.

Confirmed chefs and restaurants include:

Sorn – Chef “Ice” Supaksorn Jongsiri (3 Michelin stars)

Baan Tepa – Chef “Tam” Chudaree Debhakam (2 Michelin stars)

80/20 – Chef Thav Dou Phouthavong (1 Michelin star)

Gaa – Chef Garima Arora (1 Michelin star)

Mia – Chef “Top” Pongcharn Russell & Chef Michelle Goh (1 Michelin star)

Haoma – Chef DK” Deepanker Khosla & Chef Vishvas Shringi (1 Michelin star & Green star)

WanaYook – Chef Chalee Kader (1 Michelin star)

Akkee – Chef Sittikorn Amnuaysin (1 Michelin star)

Goat – Chef “Tan” Parkorn Kosiyapong (1 Michelin star)

Electric Sheep – Chefs Amerigo Tito Sesti & Yoan Martin (New)

Maison Dunand – Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier (1 Michelin star)

Igniv – Chef Arne Riehn (1 Michelin star)

Lahnyai – Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn (Michelin Selection)

Soma – Chef “Num” Weerawat Triyasenawat (New)

JHOL (Michelin Selection)

CLARA – Chef Christian Martena

Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo – Chef Ales Donat

K by Vicky Cheng – Chef Wilson Lam

Le Du Kaan (by chef Ton Tassanakajohn) – Chef Bank Chatchawan

And more to come.

Also on offer are incredible vouchers from creative and lifestyle brands, such as a winery tour by GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, pro foodie video production by Turquoise Truck, a professional food photoshoot by Diego Arenas, and a Thai Cheese & Charcuterie gourmet basket by VIVIN – café grocery bistro.

Attendees can expect to win private chef classes, such as a full day course by legendary Hanuman Aspler of Thaifoodmaster, and meet famous food influencers in meet-and-greet experiences with featured publication opportunities, dropped progressively over the campaign.

The Meals for Myanmar initiative is expanding to Phuket and beyond, featuring top venues and must-grab deals for foodies across Thailand.

The campaign will launch in April 2025 and run through July, with vouchers dropped progressively via:

🔹 Main channel (for posting, sales & bidding): Bangkok Foodies OFFICIAL (Facebook Group)

🔹 Promotions & teasers: @bangkokfoodies (Instagram)

🔹 Full vendor list & live updates: bangkokfoodies.com Discover all participating venues, updated in real-time with voucher status and drop timing.

Rather than hosting a single auction event, the campaign will follow a rolling release format, where each voucher will be introduced with a teaser on the Bangkok Foodies official Facebook group, followed by a timely announcement.

This staggered release gives the community time to anticipate their favourite vendors while ensuring each participating venue enjoys its moment in the spotlight.

In the meantime, foodies and potential buyers can check the full list of participating vendors and deals, updated live with each new entry, including their status, whether live, coming soon, sold, or available for auction.

How does it work?

Meals for Myanmar (rolling out over April, May, June)

Join & follow:

Join the Bangkok Foodies on Facebook and drop a follow on Instagram. Stay updated:

Check the full live list at bangkokfoodies.com – new vendors and deals added regularly! Spot what you love:

Look out for teaser voucher posts announcing upcoming vouchers from your favourite venues. (They will be dropped progressively) Get ready to grab or bid:

When it’s live, place your bid in the Facebook post comments (until the deadline stated). You can bid on one-of-a-kind tasting menus, wine pairings, private chef tables, and more!

What can you win?

Buy-now or pay more format: Snag unbeatable deals like buy 1 get 1 free meals, first come, first serve! You can even pay more, it’s for charity!

Snag unbeatable deals like buy 1 get 1 free meals, first come, first serve! You can even pay more, it’s for charity! Flash sales: Act fast! Some vouchers will drop without warning and disappear just as quickly.

Winners and buyers will be contacted by the Bangkok Foodies team to arrange payment and connect the buyer with the vendor.

Bangkok Foodies (Extrovert Consulting Agency) is donating 100% of its time, platform, network, and passion to this campaign. No fees. No commissions. No fluff. Just food and compassion in action.

