National

His Majesty asks government to step up flood relief

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

PHOTO: Riding around Phetchaburi town today – The Nation

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has expressed concern for the people affected by floods around the country and has ordered the government to do its best to help them, according to the Thai PM.

Government spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as conveying the concerns of His Majesty for his subjects.

Sansern said the government has been speeding up efforts to minimise flood damage by using the water management strategies initiated by His Majesty the late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej.

Sansern quoted Prayut as saying that all government agencies concerned were integrating efforts to help flood victims and alleviate the flooding situations.

The National Water Resources Office, the Irrigation Department, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, the Interior Ministry and provincial administrations of affected provinces are working together.

Three provinces – Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Phetchaburi – remained affected by floods on Saturday, according to the Smart Water Operation Centre of the Royal Irrigation Department. Eight provinces were previously affected, according to the premier.

The Smart Water Operation Centre expects that the serious flooding in Phetcahburi would ease in five days.

As in previous years, the Royal Irrigation Department has plans to use 382,000 rai (61,000 hectares) of paddy fields in Bang Rakam district in Phitsanulok to retain floodwaters in an effort to save Phitsanulok and Sukhothai from annual flooding.

“The Prime Minister has instructed all agencies to dispatch officials to help flood victims as much as they can,” said Sansern. “The agencies were also told to warn people about the impending flooding, so that they could prepare in advance and so minimise the damage.”

STORY: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

National

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday

The Thaiger

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 25, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

National

Online shopping attracts attention from Customs Department

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 25, 2018

By

We’re getting more used to online shopping. And the Thai Customs Department are getting better at tracking and taxing incoming goods.

The Customs Department has stepped up its tax collection for online shopping and provided more convenient services for taxpayers, Kulit Sombatsiri, director general of the Customs Department, said on Thursday.

E-shopping for overseas goods had led to tariff collection worth about 5 million baht every month, he said.

To provide services for taxpayers, the department will send tax bills to their address, so they can make an e-payment transaction with the department and they do not need to visit a Post Office for tax payments.

The department also found many shoppers illegally bought marijuana from the US after many states legalised consumption of the drug, he said.

He said the department will start to introduce online customs procedure on September 1 to alleviate imports and exports. Tax evaders will be punished severely if they repeat an offence, he warned.

Kulit Sombatsiri, director general of the Customs Department

STORY: The Nation

National

Paper plane champ hopes for Thai ID soon

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

by Kriengkrai Rattana

Almost a decade after earning fame for winning a national paper-aeroplane championship at the age of 12, Mong Thongdee is poised to become a Thai citizen.

Born in Thailand of Burmese ancestry, the young Chiang Mai man has been stateless all his life, but says he’s looking forward to continuing his studies on to the highest level and doing good deeds for his adoptive homeland.

Mong said this week he’d received a letter from the Department of Provincial Administration confirming that his request for citizenship had been approved. But the letter advised that he would not be receiving a citizen’s ID card on September 3, as had been reported.

He still has several more procedures to clear, including a routine check for a criminal record, and it could be at least nine months before he can carry an ID card.

Meanwhile Mong is still building paper planes. He’s teaching a new generation of paper-aircraft designers for the 15th annual national contest coming up in Nonthaburi.

Mong told The Nation he was happy that he’d soon be a citizen, noting that it’s difficult travelling outside Chiang Mai without an ID card. To do so requires permission, so short-notice trips are out of the question.

Mong said he’d like to be an adviser to other stateless youths who want to do good and bring Thailand fame and pride.

“I want to thank Thai PBS television station for issuing a letter confirming my role as assistant trainer in a drone-camera photography workshop, former Minister of Science and Technology Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich for another letter confirming my contribution to society, Department of Provincial Administration Registration Office director Weenat Srisuk for his help, as well as the Thammasat University Faculty of Law Bangkok Legal Clinic for legal consultation,” he said.

“I also thank all Thais nationwide who have given me moral support all along.”

He will continue to share his progress on the “Mong Thongdee” Facebook page.

STORY: The Nation

