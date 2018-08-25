Chiang Mai
Thai woman drugs, then steals from two tourists – one of them is dead
Chiang Mai police are on the hunt for a Thai woman they believe has been responsible for the drugging and robbery of two foreigners – one of them has died as a consequence of her crimes.
An Indian and US tourist were independently drugged and robbed by a “pretty, short-haired” Thai woman.
The Nation is reporting that the Chiang Mai police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyaphan Phattarapongsin has called on investigators to solve the two related drugging cases.
In the first case, the body of a 56 year old Indian tourist Tharak Bart Hamas (not official spelling), was found dead on a hotel bed in downtown Chiang Mai downtown last Monday evening. A cup of coffee was found near the bed.
Hotel staff told police that the man had checked in with a pretty Thai woman with short hair.
In the second case, 69 year old American Gene Ber Ulfgang (not official spelling), was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tambon Chank Phuek in Muang district the following evening.
He was treated in a private hospital for two days before recovering sufficiently to give his account to police. He said he met a woman in a beer bar and took her back to his hotel room. The woman ordered a cup of coffee for him and he passed out after drinking it. He said the woman was pretty, plump and had short hair.
The American tourist said 9,500 baht and US$5,000 in cash, as well as his credit card had gone missing. He later learned that the credit card was used to buy a diamond ring worth about 1 million baht.
Police have concluded at this stage that it’s the same woman in the two cases. She had tried to use a credit card stolen from the Indian man to buy the same diamond ring but the card had failed to clear the bank’s approval for purchase.
STORY: The Nation
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
“Before moving here, I knew Chiang Mai offered low-cost living and that the savings I’d make would mean I’d be in for a nice lifestyle upgrade. But I didn’t realise just how good the value was.”
An Australian couple say they’ve saved almost $24,000 a year after a move from life in Melbourne to Chiang Mai.
Michelle and her fiance Jason moved from Melbourne in the southern state of Victoria to northern Thai ‘capital’ Chiang Mai at the start of 2018.
Freelance journalist Michelle has shared her savings and new lifestyle experiences in International Living.
Rent
Michelle says the couple now save more than $10,000 per year on rent, $5,000 on transport and $2,600 eating out compared to their previous expenses back in Melbourne, Australia.
“In Melbourne, my partner Jason and I paid $1,738 (plus bills) for a two-bedroom apartment in an old building with no amenities. This worked out to $400 a week, cheap by Melbourne standards.
“Compare this to our modern condo in the trendy Chiang Mai suburb of Nimman, which comes with a pool, gym, sauna, library, rooftop area and more. We now pay less than half what we were paying for rent in Melbourne.”
But Michelle says you can save lot more if you are content with older places a in slightly less-fashionable locations.
“Friends of ours rent a much older place, with no amenities, in the neighbouring area of Santitham for 7,000 baht ($290) per month,” Michelle wrote.
Find a place to rent in Chiang Mai search HERE.
Travel
“Cars are expensive to run. Back in Melbourne, it cost me at least $50 a fortnight to fill up my Hyundai Elantra – that’s $1,300 a year, just on petrol. Add to that the cost of insurance (in my case, $812 for comprehensive cover) and registration ($800), and you’re looking at a total of $2,912.
“Multiply that by two (Jason’s car expenses were roughly the same as mine) and the grand total is an eyewatering $5,824.”
In Chiang Mai the couple no longer need a car, as many places are within walking distance or they just use the Grab ride hailing app – on average about 68 baht per trip.
Hair and beauty
Michelle are that hair and beauty treatments are much cheaper in Chiang Mai than back in Melbourne.
Michelle say she sent $250 every six weeks for a cut, colour and blow-dry.
“I also used to treat myself to a pedicure ($30) every three months, which meant my beauty expenses – not including cosmetics – would set me back around $2,120 a year.
In Chiang Mai Michells says a cut, colour and blow-dry starts at around 2,850 baht ($118), while a pedicure is about 300 baht ($12) – an annual saving of $1,128.”
“In Chiang Mai – a full-body, one-hour, oil massage for as little as 200 baht ($8). In Australia, that same massage would set you back at least $60.”
Eating
“I estimate we spent at least $150 on either restaurant or takeaway food every week. Even takeaway Thai would cost about $40 for both of us”.
But in Chiang Mai she says they make huge savings on food, despite eating out every night. She also says Chiang Mai is much cheaper when it comes to buying a beer compared to Melbourne.
“The other night, we spent 220 baht ($9) for two servings of pad Thai, a plate of pork ribs and two mango shakes,’ Michelle added.
“We eat out every single night in Chiang Mai for about $100 per week. Compare this to our weekly restaurant/takeaway spend in Melbourne and we’re saving about $2,600 a year on dining out.”
“Back home, a beer would cost about $10.
“Here you can sip on a cold brew for as little as $2. Even if you only drank one beer a week, that’s a saving of $416 a year”, Michelle said.
You can read Michelle’s full article about the couple’s re-location and savings HERE.
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
A man has spent more than a year walking from Trang in the south to Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s tallest mountain in Chiang Mai – an epic journey of 1,533 kilometres – to spread the ashes of his girlfriend.
By yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), 39 year old Sakchai Suphanmart, from Udon Thani, had reached the San Patong district of Chiang Mai.
He was seen pushing a cart with his belongings and walking along with two dogs while holding a black kitten. Sakchai told The Nation he started walking from Trang in January 2017, staying overnight on the roadside along the way, with help from villagers. Sometimes, he slept in graveyards.
Sakchai said he was fulfilling a promise given to his girlfriend, who died in October 2016, to take her to visit Doi Inthanon. He went to work in Trang, where he met the woman and promised to raise the money to take her on a tour around the country and to Doi Inthanon.
Sakchai said he planned to make merit for his girlfriend on the mountaintop and spread her ashes there. He said me met the two dogs and the kitten along the way.
He found the first dog abandoned in Samut Prakan and the second one in Phitsanulok and they followed him. He found the kitten on a roadside and had picked it up out for fear that it would be run over by a vehicle.
Sakchai couldn’t hold back his tears when speaking about his girlfriend, saying they were very close while working together in Trang. He said he could not yet stop thinking about her.
STORY: The Nation
