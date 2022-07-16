High rankings for Thailand in tourism, food, economy and health

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced a variety of awards and high rankings number bestowed upon Thailand over the past year. They proudly proclaimed the kingdom’s favourable ratings in over 14 different categories and surveys on Thursday. The country itself won nods over the past year in tourism, livability, happiness, Covid-19 response, safety, and more.

Bangkok received accolades for its popularity with tourists as while as its food, while the traditional meal of Tom yam kung was also recognized. Koh Samui, Phuket, and Koh Pha Ngan were also praised as high-ranking destinations for tourists and digital nomads alike.

Among the awards or rankings that feature Thailand as a whole or one specific destination over 2021 and 2022 so far:

Tourism

Koh Pha Ngan No.1 for workations by worldwide insurance company William Russell

Koh Samui and Phuket DestinAsian’s 3rd and 4th best islands for tourism

Bangkok Voted No.1 in Asia-Pacific according to travel magazine DestinAsian’s survey of tourists

Thailand 4th best tourist destination in the post-Covid era by Visa Global Travel Intentions Study 8th in highest travel safety by US-based insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection 14th country with highest Google Street View visits



Economy

Thailand 71st most liveable country in the world by government advisory and marketing firm CS Global Partners 35th in using soft power in the 2022 Global Power Index set by Brand Finance



Food

Bangkok 9th best city in the world for food lovers by TripAdvisor

Tom yam kung (spicy shrimp soup) 20th best soup in the world by CNN Travel

World’s best food by CNN Travel No.1 – massaman curry No.8 – tom yum kung No.46 – som tam



Quality of life & health

Chulalongkorn University 16th best university in the world for supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in the Impact Ranking 2022 by the UK magazine Times Higher Education

Bumrungrad Hospital 30th best in the world by Newsweek.

Thailand 61st happiest country in the UN’s World Happiness Report 2022 No.1 in recovery and response to the Covid-19 pandemic by Times Higher Education



SOURCE: The Nation

