Thailand

High rankings for Thailand in tourism, food, economy and health

PHOTO: High ranking scores in many categories for Thailand. (File Photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced a variety of awards and high rankings number bestowed upon Thailand over the past year. They proudly proclaimed the kingdom’s favourable ratings in over 14 different categories and surveys on Thursday. The country itself won nods over the past year in tourism, livability, happiness, Covid-19 response, safety, and more.

Bangkok received accolades for its popularity with tourists as while as its food, while the traditional meal of Tom yam kung was also recognized. Koh Samui, Phuket, and Koh Pha Ngan were also praised as high-ranking destinations for tourists and digital nomads alike.

Among the awards or rankings that feature Thailand as a whole or one specific destination over 2021 and 2022 so far:

Tourism

  • Koh Pha Ngan
  • Koh Samui and Phuket
    • DestinAsian’s 3rd and 4th best islands for tourism
  • Bangkok
    • Voted No.1 in Asia-Pacific according to travel magazine DestinAsian’s survey of tourists
  • Thailand
    • 4th best tourist destination in the post-Covid era by Visa Global Travel Intentions Study
    • 8th in highest travel safety by US-based insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection
    • 14th country with highest Google Street View visits

Economy

  • Thailand
    • 71st most liveable country in the world by government advisory and marketing firm CS Global Partners
    • 35th in using soft power in the 2022 Global Power Index set by Brand Finance

Food

  • Bangkok
    • 9th best city in the world for food lovers by TripAdvisor
  • Tom yam kung (spicy shrimp soup)
    • 20th best soup in the world by CNN Travel
  • World’s best food by CNN Travel
    • No.1 – massaman curry
    • No.8 – tom yum kung
    • No.46 – som tam

Quality of life & health

  • Chulalongkorn University
    • 16th best university in the world for supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in the Impact Ranking 2022 by the UK magazine Times Higher Education
  • Bumrungrad Hospital
    • 30th best in the world by Newsweek.
  •  Thailand

SOURCE: The Nation

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

