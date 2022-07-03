Tourism
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
Open your suitcases and your chakras – Koh Pha Ngan has been ranked as the top destination for a workation – an increasingly popular way of squeezing in a getaway while continuing to work. The popular tourist island in the southern Thailand province of Surat Thani ranks number one out of 16 choices gathered and analyzed by William Russell, a prominent health, life, and income insurer.
The list was calculated by considering 4 main factors that are important for somebody trying to have a holiday while still getting some work done: accommodation costs, internet speed, safety, and of course, fun. Koh Pha Ngan, known for its new age spiritualistic and hippiesque northern shores as well as the world-famous wild and drunken Full Moon Party on the south of the island, edged out the Gran Canaria of Spain to take the top workation spot.
The Spanish island was ranked second while Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, captured the third spot on Russell’s list. Austin, Texas, and Sao Paulo, Brazil rounded off the top 5. The rest of the top 10 can be found at the end of this story. Thailand has frequently made top workation lists, with Bangkok being ranked #1 on a similar list last year.
A government spokesperson celebrated the top ranking as a chance to talk up the government’s work in bringing back tourism to Thailand and to boost the southern provinces, commenting that the promotion of Thailand’s idyllic islands is part of their 20-year national strategy to attract visitors to the country from around the world.
“The island [Koh Pha Ngan] is suitable for long-term stay and thanks to its Full Moon Parties, it is famous among Thai and foreign tourists. The PM [Prayut Chan-o-cha] also believes promoting Andaman provinces will attract more tourists to Thailand, which will not only generate revenue at the local level but also result in economic recovery.”
Koh Pha Ngan achieved the number one workation ranking by being highly rated in both safety and fun, as well as having the second cheapest monthly cost of living, calculated at US$1051, with only Buenos Aires, Argentina being considered cheaper. But Pha Ngan’s Internet speed, calculated at 24 Mbps (we’re guessing between the not-infrequent planned power outages on the island), is 4 times faster than the Argentinian speeds and considered sufficient for online work.
The government commented that they will continue to promote Surat Thani as well as attempt to make world-class destinations out of Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong, Satun, and Trang provinces on the Andaman sea.
The top 10 best locations for a workation and their details are:
|Rank
|City, Country
|Monthly cost
|Internet
|Fun
|Safety
|1
|Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
|US$1,051
|Fast: 24Mbps
|Great
|Great
|2
|Gran Canaria, Spain
|US$1,789
|Fast: 35Mbps
|Good
|Great
|3
|Lisbon, Portugal
|US$2,429
|Fast: 28Mbps
|Great
|Great
|4
|Austin, TX, USA
|US$3,797
|Super Fast: 76Mbps
|Great
|Good
|5
|Sao Paolo, Brazil
|US$1,495
|Good: 6Mbps
|Great
|Okay
|6
|Budapest, Hungary
|US$1,637
|Fast: 30Mbps
|Good
|Good
|7
|Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
|US$1,411
|Fast: 25Mbps
|Good
|Great
|8
|Belgrade, Serbia
|US$1,555
|Fast: 27Mbps
|Good
|Good
|9
|Berlin, Germany
|US$3,465
|Fast: 27Mbps
|Good
|Great
|10
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|US$904
|Good: 6Mbps
|Good
|Okay
SOURCE: The Nation
For more information on the Thailand Elite Visa, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya man taken to hospital after smoking cannabis
Bangkok governor invites public to ‘plant a million trees’
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
The ultimate holiday destination at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Fight leads to fatal shooting in Northeast Thailand
Judge Natty, Face Powder & Thai Commentary | Thaiger Bites
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Goverment’s rough week: Minister with Covid-19, Parliament flood
Bangkok is best city in Southeast Asia according to travel mag
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Thailand Tourism to Boom, is it Asia’s Amsterdam? | Weekend Update
Warning to Thai travellers: Don’t take cannabis to other countries
Burmese military bombs Karen village, kills 2
Tropical storm capsizes ship, 27 missing near Hong Kong
Look out for Phuket’s Spider-Man ice cream seller
Thai PM Prayut ‘positive’ about expected tourist influx
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
Officials to build new sky walk and glass terrace in Phuket
PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Patong2 days ago
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
-
Patong3 days ago
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
-
Expats3 days ago
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
-
Economy1 day ago
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
-
Thailand2 days ago
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
-
Bank Accounts2 days ago
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage
-
Thailand3 days ago
PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
Recent comments: