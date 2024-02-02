High-flyer Nok Air’s dilemma: Boeing 737 max 8 safety concerns fuel passenger anxiety

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai airline Nok Air’s plans to introduce Boeing 737 Max 8 jets are facing unexpected headwinds.

Safety anxieties soar amid recent incidents within the 737 Max family, casting shadows over Nok Air’s ambitious fleet expansion.

Amidst the clouds of uncertainty, Nok Air, having already committed to lease eight Boeing 737 Max 8s, is grappling with safety concerns that have grounded the aircraft in the United States following the latest mishap with an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand have echoed the cautious stance, grounding these planes until further notice.

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Nok Air’s CEO, reveals a meticulous approach.

“We plan to gauge passenger sentiment and prioritise safety by closely monitoring FAA instructions before accepting delivery, scheduled for 2025.”

Despite past incidents not significantly impacting local perceptions, Nok Air is determined to instill confidence by seeking an International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit.

But Nok Air isn’t just grappling with safety turbulence, it’s eyeing a strategic shift. Wutthiphum lays out plans for a codeshare strategy, aiming to tap into the international market.

“We want a reliable income from foreign guests, reducing dependency on fluctuating domestic earnings.”

Follow us on :













In a bid to spread its wings, Nok Air engaged in talks with Thai Airways International (THAI), exploring route cooperation to cover the entire domestic market. As THAI consolidates its domestic networks, Nok Air eyes expansion to Suvarnabhumi International Airport and envisions a potential codeshare partnership in the future. With THAI holding a 13.28% share in Nok Air, the collaborative skies seem promising, reported Bangkok Post.

However, the airline is not without financial turbulence. Amid a rehabilitation process, Wutthiphum discloses plans to seek a capital injection of 600 million baht from major shareholders. With an ambitious agenda to import three jets for international routes to China and India, he asserts that to turn a profit, relying solely on domestic routes is nearly impossible.