Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Hemp is now legal to grow in Thailand, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The general public can seek permission to grow hemp for commercial, medical, educational, personal, traditional, and cultural purposes. There will be training sessions to educate the public about laws and regulations on hemp as well as health-related products made from hemp.
According to the FDA deputy secretary-general Supatra Boonserm, the new regulation allows the acquisition, production, and possession of hemp. Hemp exports are allowed, but import on hemp seeds aren’t allowed yet.
The public must first get permission from the FDA before growing hemp. A request can be filed at the FDA’s Bangkok office, or at provincial health offices. Those who want to import hemp seeds must seek permission from FDA only.
SOURCE: MCOT
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
A new report by the World Bank has indicated that 1.5 million Thais are approaching the poverty line after Covid-19 ravaged the tourism-dependent economy. In 2020, the report says the poverty ratio in Thailand increased to 8.8%, compared with 2019’s figure of 6.2%.
The report is troubling as the Thai economy already passed rock bottom in the 2nd quarter of 2020, with the the 2nd wave of Covid hitting just before the year end. Now, as many provinces have essentially went into lockdown from domestic and foreign tourism, workers are out of jobs, whereas before, domestic tourism was serving as a way to help businesses survive.
The government stimulated the economy by spending the equivalent of 13% of the gross domestic product, but the World Bank is predicting it may take 2 more years for Thailand to return its economic situation to its pre-Covid state. But the news is not all bad as the World Bank expects the Thai GDP to grow by 4% this year, instead of declining by 6.5% last year.
Such reasoning is due to the expectations of the Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out, and global economic growth. But if the Covid-19 situation becomes more severe, the expected economic growth would decline to 2.4%. Political instability in Thailand is another risk factor as months of protests have shaken views on Thailand’s government, which has invoked the lese majeste defamation law on protesters who were criticising the Royal family. Human rights organisations have issued statements that condemned the government as it began charging minors with the law.
Today, Thailand reports 309 new cases of Covid-19, with 80 being locally transmitted. Most of the cases were due to active testing and 12 were from those already in quarantine. Thailand is expected to receive 50,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccinesby the first week of February. The shipment is part of the first lot of 26 million doses on the agreed purchase in October of last year.
SOURCE: TNA
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thai senior and disabled citizens will receive 2,000 baht handouts
While the government’s economic stimulus packages continue to roll out, there is also a concern for the disabled and senior citizens who are excluded from the criteria to get benefits from the government’s major aids at this stage. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security plans to distribute 2,000 baht handouts to that demographic of the Thai population.
According to the MSDHS Permanent Secretary, the ministry has allocated the budget to help those underprivileged groups who are excluded from the main national relief measures. However, at the initial stage, the handouts will be distributed on a case-by-case basis with the help of reports from the community development volunteers about the actual situation of each affected household.
SOURCE: NNT
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana”
A budget of 210 billion baht of stimulus handouts to help financially-affected people from the Covid-19 outbreak, has been confirmed and ready to be distributed to 31 million people. Each applicant in the project will get 7,000 over 2 months, but not in cash. They will only get money transferred via the “Pao Tang” app once subscribing to the website “เราชนะ.com”, an app ‘e-wallet’.
Registration is scheduled for January 29 to February 12. Applicants will be screened for their annual income and how much they have in their bank accounts. Those with an annual income exceeding 300,000 baht and with savings of more than 500,000 baht as of December 31 last year will not qualify, according to Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow. People under the social security scheme, government officials, and state enterprise employees are not eligible for this campaign. Neither are foreigners.
The subsidy covers people’s food, drink, and essential items. They can also pay for public transport service providers who register in the project including motorcycle taxis, taxis, and passenger vans. The amount of money can be topped up each week if not spent, and there is no limit of how much to spend per day.
However, comments and responses are raised among the netizens who say “they prefer cash”. Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith says, “Financial relief is not being given in a form of cash. The money will be disbursed in phases to stimulate steady spending on essential goods. We want to inject cash into small businesses like the co-payment scheme.”
Also, questions have been raised for some people who can’t afford smartphones to get access to the app. Replying to this concern, he said… “The government will see what it can do to help them buy cheap phones”.
According to the Finance Minister, the government has approved several campaigns to help relieve people’s cost of living, including the “Let’s Go Halves” co-payment scheme that starts today as well as discounts on household electricity and water.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Monk busted over ‘ice’ alms | January 29
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
600 factories ordered to monitor emissions to help reduce air pollution
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Taxis and tuk tuks ask Thai government for help
Thailand’s immunisation plan might be delayed, EU threatens ban on vaccine exports
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Man killed and 2 injured after sports car collides with van in Bangkok
Study claims Covid-19 can negatively impact a man’s sperm, experts are skeptical
Germany advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only be given to adults under 65
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
34.7% of Thai tourist businesses closed down
China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections
Ring road collapses leaving at least 10 injured in Nakhon Ratchasima
Phuket wants Bangkok arrivals to skip quarantine to help tourism revenue
Phuket national park officer fired over peeping Tom incident
Celebrity’s birthday “Covid-19 cluster” organisers and partygoers may face charges
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Bangkok1 day ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Business1 day ago
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
- Drugs1 day ago
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
- Central Thailand24 hours ago
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
- Thailand1 day ago
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections
- Bangkok1 day ago
Celebrity’s birthday “Covid-19 cluster” organisers and partygoers may face charges