Heavy rain claims a speeding driver in Nakhon Ratchasima

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred as heavy rain caused a speeding pickup truck driver to lose control and crash into a parked ten-wheeler truck, resulting in the driver’s instant death. The incident happened yesterday, July 15, on Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The accident took place during the late hours when heavy rain was heavy. Police Lieutenant Printhorn Yaiyanthuek from Khlong Dong Police Station received a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a ten-wheeler truck on Mittraphap Road, heading towards Nakhon Ratchasima.

Upon receiving the report, Printhorn, along with Police Colonel Witthawat Saengsawangsthit, the Khlong Dong Station chief, rescue units, municipal cutting tools, and highway police, rushed to the scene.

The Isuzu pickup truck was found with its front end severely damaged and its roof torn open after crashing into the rear of a ten-wheeler truck which was parked along the roadside.

Inside the pickup truck, the driver, 35 year old Athapol, was found dead, his body pinned against the steering wheel. Rescue teams used cutting tools to extricate his body and transported it to Pak Chong Nana Hospital.

The driver of the ten-wheeler truck, 44 year old Wiroj recounted that he had been driving a convoy of three trucks transporting construction equipment from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima. Due to the heavy rain, they decided to pull over and stop on the roadside. Shortly after, they heard a loud crash from the rear of their truck.

Upon investigation, they discovered that the pickup had collided with their vehicle, resulting in the driver’s fatal injuries.

Initial investigations suggest that the heavy rain and slippery road conditions may have caused Athapol to lose control of his vehicle. It is believed that he was driving at high speed and possibly attempted to brake, which led to the truck spinning out of control and crashing into the ten-wheeler, reported KhaoSod.

The tragic incident underscores the dangers of driving in adverse weather conditions. It serves as a reminder for all drivers to take extra precautions, especially during heavy rain, to prevent such devastating accidents.