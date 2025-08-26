Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers

Officials warns migrant workers may hold invalid health papers

Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Picture courtesy of pptvhd36

Deputy Health Minister Chaichana Deddejoh has revealed that several private hospitals in Samut Sakhon have been issuing fraudulent medical certificates to foreign workers, allowing them to register legally without undergoing proper health checks.

The unlicensed hospital in question reportedly conducted health certificates for 15,000 migrant workers. Officials are now in the process of revoking all certificates issued.

Chaichana explained that out of 82 clinics registered with the Department of Employment, only 41 have received official permission from the Ministry of Public Health. The remaining 41 clinics have been operating illegally, issuing medical certificates that do not comply with the law. Migrant workers who received certificates from these clinics are, therefore, still considered undocumented.

Additional investigations found two more hospitals in Samut Sakhon issuing invalid certificates to around 30,000 workers and one clinic in Pathum Thani affecting over 10,000 workers. Overall, authorities estimate that between 200,000 and 300,000 migrant workers may have received fake medical certificates. Officials can now pursue legal action retroactively, as all previously issued certificates are invalid under the law.

Chaichana added that once the Ministry of Public Health gathers details on employers and workplaces, the Department of Employment and Immigration Police will visit worksites to ensure compliance and correct any legal violations.

When asked about potential penalties, he explained that hospitals knowingly issuing false medical certificates could face imprisonment of up to 1 year and fines of 20,000 baht under the Medical Facilities Act, 1998 (Section 35(4)). Doctors signing these certificates may also face license revocation if found intentionally complicit.

He also noted that some hospitals were in the process of applying for ministry approval. During this period, they are not legally allowed to issue medical certificates, as clearly stipulated by law.

Chaichana concluded that authorities will now inspect workplaces where these migrant workers are employed. He stressed that failing to stop the practice could risk public health in Thailand, reported PPTV.

“Hospitals and doctors issuing certificates should act responsibly and ethically, keeping the well-being of the Thai public in mind.”

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
