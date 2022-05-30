Health ministry advises at-risk groups to self-monitor for monkeypox infection

Health officials in Thailand say that while no cases of the monkeypox virus have been reported in the kingdom, at-risk groups should remain vigilant. The Department of Disease Control says a patient with a suspected case of monkeypox recently tested negative. DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong says the patient was found to be infected with the herpes simplex virus and discharged after 2 days of treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

According to a Nation Thailand report, the DDC emergency operations centre has issued an update based on the World Health Organisation’s latest report on the global monkeypox situation. In that report, officials say at-risk groups, including gay men, should be monitored. Anyone can contract the monkeypox virus by having close contact with an infected patient, but in countries where the virus is spreading, more cases have been reported among the male homosexual communities.

The DDC has recommended that the government launch public awareness campaigns among at-risk groups, in order to provide information on prevention and how to check for symptoms. Symptoms can include fever, headache, a rash, and swollen lymph glands.

Meanwhile, Thai officials are increasing health screening at airports, as the number of arrivals from at-risk countries increases as travel restrictions are eased. To date, 20 countries, across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, have reported cases of the monkeypox virus. Travellers from those countries now face additional screening at Thai airports and are also being provided with advisory notices on monitoring and reporting symptoms.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand