Thailand
Health ministry advises at-risk groups to self-monitor for monkeypox infection
Health officials in Thailand say that while no cases of the monkeypox virus have been reported in the kingdom, at-risk groups should remain vigilant. The Department of Disease Control says a patient with a suspected case of monkeypox recently tested negative. DDC chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong says the patient was found to be infected with the herpes simplex virus and discharged after 2 days of treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the DDC emergency operations centre has issued an update based on the World Health Organisation’s latest report on the global monkeypox situation. In that report, officials say at-risk groups, including gay men, should be monitored. Anyone can contract the monkeypox virus by having close contact with an infected patient, but in countries where the virus is spreading, more cases have been reported among the male homosexual communities.
The DDC has recommended that the government launch public awareness campaigns among at-risk groups, in order to provide information on prevention and how to check for symptoms. Symptoms can include fever, headache, a rash, and swollen lymph glands.
Meanwhile, Thai officials are increasing health screening at airports, as the number of arrivals from at-risk countries increases as travel restrictions are eased. To date, 20 countries, across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, have reported cases of the monkeypox virus. Travellers from those countries now face additional screening at Thai airports and are also being provided with advisory notices on monitoring and reporting symptoms.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monkeypox is not a shingles mingle or side effect of Covid-19 vax
Health ministry advises at-risk groups to self-monitor for monkeypox infection
Is June 1 easing of restrictions meaningless? | GMT
The Best Sea-view Villas in Phuket
Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
After Songkhla storm, tree falls and kills man
Tensions flare once again in Israel-Palestine ahead of controversial march
Now there’s a Pepsi price surge coming to Thailand, too
Phuket conservationists lead beach cleanup after trash washes up from storms
10 things foreigners find strange about Thailand!! | This is Thailand
Thailand’s annual silk fair in Bangkok helps with ‘soft power’ scheme
Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street
Thailand’s DDC stops reporting positive ATK results
Train hits car, killing young girl in South Thailand
Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
Storms rip through areas of Phuket, including food festival
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
Thailand introduces strict screening for arrivals from countries with monkeypox
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
“I still love her:” Laos woman marries Thai man then runs away with the dowry
Malaysia targets tourists from Thailand
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
AirAsia plane lands on wrong runway in Bangkok
Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- South4 days ago
UPDATE: Cafe serves drinks in “penis” bags in southern Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
- Central Thailand4 days ago
French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Central Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: French woman dies riding bicycle in central Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
“Mega rich” Bangkok father and daughter arrested in Bahrain trafficking case
- Phuket4 days ago
Things looking up in Phuket following return of international tourism
- Crime3 days ago
Man threatens PM Prayut’s daughters on Twitter, sentenced to 5 years in prison
- ASEAN4 days ago
Saudi deal to inject ‘billions’ into Thai economy