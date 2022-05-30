Monkeypox is not a shingles mingle or side effect of Covid-19 vax

The current monkeypox outbreak has not yet caused mass hysteria throughout the globe but there is enough false information doing the rounds on social media to cause concern.

The latest stories circulating on social media suggest the outbreak of monkeypox is in fact shingles, while some others believe the flare-up is due to an adverse effect of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccination, and is being covered up.

Don Vinh, an associate professor in McGill University’s Division of Experimental Medicine, in Montreal, dismissed these claims, saying the shingles and monkeypox diseases are caused by viruses from different families.

“There are significant differences between monkeypox and shingles. Although both are viruses, they belong to different viral families.”

Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, an infectious diseases fellow at Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, added, “Shingles is caused by the Varicella Zoster Virus VZV, the same virus that causes chickenpox. This virus is not related to the monkeypox virus.”

Claims Pfizer’s Covid vaccination has caused the outbreak of monkeypox has also been dismissed, by the US multinational pharmaceutical corporation.

“Monkeypox is not one of the listed known side effects of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccine does not contain any live virus and is completely synthetic. Furthermore, it does not shed any virus transmitting from human-to-human. With monkeypox, human-to-human transmission occurs through close contact with infectious material from skin lesions of an infected person, through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact, and through fomites.”

Yesterday the World Health Organization confirmed it had received reports of 257 confirmed monkeypox cases and around 120 suspected cases in 23 nations where the virus is not endemic.

Source CNN GeoTV