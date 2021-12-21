Health Minister to propose cancelling Test & Go entry at Cabinet meeting today

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will propose the cancellation of the Test & Go quarantine exemption programme to the Cabinet during the meeting today, according to reports in Thai media. The proposal will need to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, and an official order will need to be published in the Royal Gazette before the scheme is cancelled.

UPDATE: An urgent CCSA meeting, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, has been scheduled for this afternoon

The Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme allows vaccinated travellers from approved countries to enter Thailand with just an up to one day stay in quarantine while they wait for their results from an on-arrival RT-PCR Covid-19 test. With talk of cancelling the scheme due to Omicron concerns, Thailand’s tourism operators have expressed frustration and concern, but the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor says the CCSA still needs to hear all sides before making a decision.

“We still have to hear from the CCSA about the final decision this week. The CCSA has stated clearly it plans to listen to all stakeholders carefully before nailing down a decision.”

The government is also expected to review the lists of low and high risk countries for Covid-19, and possibly ban those travelling from high risk countries. Eight African countries are already on Thailand’s no-entry list due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

This is a developing story. Check thethaiger.com for updates.