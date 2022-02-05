Crime
UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
A former British Columbia “gangster”, who was deported from Canada 6 years ago for “serious criminality”, has been shot to death in Rawai, Phuket.
32 year old Jimi “Slice” Sandhu, was gunned down while getting out of his car around 10pm last night.
Sandhu, who the Vancouver Sun report was affiliated with the ‘United Nations’ gang, was the alleged owner of a villa in the beachside resort complex at the southern end of Thailand’s latest island.
Chalong Police told reporters this morning that the dead Canadian had two IDs on him. He held identification for ‘Mandeep Singh’ and ‘Amarjit Singh Sindhu’. But police confirm that Jimi Sandhu was the victim of the attack.
Sandhu was born in India, and moved to Canada at the age of 7 and grew up with relatives in Abbotsford, British Columbia. He had several serious convictions as part of his activities in various gangs and serious assaults. He was also charged with killing the rival Red Scorpion gang leader Matt Campbell in Abbotsford in January 2014. The conviction was lifted a year later.
Following a 2015 immigration hearing, Sandhu was deported from Canada and left the country at the start of 2016.
In 2018 he was arrested in India on charges of operating an illicit drug factory manufacturing Ketamine. He has since been travelling across the Middle East and South East Asia ever since. His nickname was ‘Slice’ because of the large scar on his right cheek. It was reported that he was “close” to another United Nations gang member, Karman Grewal , who was gunned down outside Vancouver International Airport last year. No one has yet been charged over that incident.
In a related matter, a close associate of Sandhu was robbed of an “expensive chain” in Dubai during the past week. The person who stole the chain posted a video of the item on social media.
PHOTO: Jimi “Slice” Sandhu – BC Police
ORIGINAL STORY
Two gunmen jumped out from bushes and shot and killed a Canadian man at The Beachfront Hotel Phuket in Rawai, a seaside resort town in the far south of Phuket, last night.
Chalong police arrived on the scene at 6.30am this morning and found the victim lying face-down in a pool of blood next to a red SUV with Phuket licence plates. The driver was wearing a white T-shirt with light beige coloured shorts. They report that the resort’s CCTV footage showed the man had earlier pulled up in front of the hotel in his car. The two men then jumped out and shot the victim 10 times until he fell on the ground. Police are now investigating the attack, although it appears to be a professional ‘hit’ given the man’s past activities in Canada.
Police are now searching for a least 2 men in relation to the crime.
The victim has been identified as 32 year old Mandeep Singh (aka Jimi Sandhu and Amarjit Singh Sindhu). He was born in India, but held a Canadian passport.
A cleaner who worked at the resort found Singh’s dead body the next morning. When police searched Singh’s things, they found he had with him a driver’s license of someone named “Amarjit Singh Sindu”, 33. Sandhu was registered as living in Montreal. Police also found 19 bullet casings from the shooting, as well as a small quantity of marijuana inside the car.
Police confirmed that the victim had arrived in Phuket on January 27 and had been staying at the hotel. The body has been moved to Vachira Hospital for a post mortem and the Canadian Embassy contacted.
SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket Hot News | Bangkok Post | Vancouver Sun
