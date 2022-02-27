Can Foreigners Own Guns In Thailand? | Lawyers, Guns & Money

https://youtu.be/E4MgO53ueQ0

What is gun ownership like in Thailand? Can foreigners own guns living in Thailand? What about gun violence in Thailand. If you have a gun license in your country, is that license still applicable in Thailand? Tim sits with Ben Hart from Integrity legal to find out the more about owning guns in Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.