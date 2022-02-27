Covid-19 clinics for mild patients to open in March

Thailand’s Public Health Permanent Secretary announced yesterday that Covid-19 clinics for patients with mild symptoms or none at all will open in Thailand on March 1. The clinics, called Accute Resperatory Infection clinics, will offer mild patients Covid-19 tests, exams, medicines, and advice from doctors about home quarantining.

The spokesman stressed that 90% of new infections are by the Omicron variant, and most patients infected have mild symptoms, or are asymptomatic. He said the ARI clinics would help them since they don’t need to be treated in general hospitals. Patients can use these clinics if they can’t access home or community isolation facilities. The spokesman added that the clinics are part of preparing for Covid-19 to transition from a pandemic to an endemic.

On Friday, the director-general of Thailand’s Department of Medical Services said 60% of Covid-19 hospital beds are occupied throughout the country.

Authorities from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have visited one community isolation centre in Thawee Wattana district to check it before it opens. Apart from this centre, BMA Secretary Khajit Chatchawanich said 9 more community isolation centres would open in Bangkok to offer 970 more beds.

